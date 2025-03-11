PointFire Search Summarizer Enhances SharePoint Search with AI-Powered query-based summaries

43% of employees would quit if their company lacked efficient access to information PointFire - Multilingual SharePoint SharePoint Search Summarizer - Screenshot

PointFire Search Summarizer enhances SharePoint with AI-powered query-based summaries, making search faster, smarter & more efficient

OTTAWA, CANADA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PointFire Search Summarizer continues to transform SharePoint search by delivering AI-generated summaries of SharePoint search results , based on search queries, enabling users to find relevant information faster and more efficiently. This app utilizes and extends PnP Modern Search to ensure a seamless experience across custom search solutions in SharePoint Online.Making SharePoint Search SmarterFinding the right document or page in SharePoint can be time-consuming. PointFire Search Summarizer eliminates search fatigue by providing clear, AI-driven summaries directly in the results, so users can quickly assess relevance without clicking through multiple documents.PointFire Search Summarizer dynamically generates summaries based on the user’s search query, highlighting the most relevant sections of each document or page. Instead of displaying generic descriptions, it extracts key information that is directly relevant to the search terms, giving users a quick and context-aware preview of the content.“Enterprise search should be intuitive and efficient,” said Martin Laplante, CEO of PointFire. “By extending PnP Modern Search with dynamic summaries, PointFire Search Summarizer helps organizations reduce the time and reduce the frustration associated with search.”Key Features & Benefits:✅ AI-Powered Summaries – Quickly understand search results at a glance✅ Works with PnP Modern Search – Enhances custom search experiences✅ Faster Decision-Making – Spend less time sifting through irrelevant content✅ Supports Multilingual Content – Summarizes results in the users’s language✅ Seamless Integration – Works within existing SharePoint environmentsOptimized for Modern SharePoint SearchPointFire Search Summarizer is ideal for organizations that customize SharePoint search experiences. When using PnP Modern Search web parts, the solution ensures smarter, faster, and more intuitive search results.Availability & More InformationPointFire Search Summarizer is available in preview today. For more details or a demo, visit PointFire Search Summarizer or contact sales@icefire.ca.

SharePoint Query-based AI Search Summaries - Interview with the creators

