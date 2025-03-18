PointFire Localizer: An Open-Source GitHub Action for Localizing SharePoint Framework (SPFx) Solutions

PointFire Localizer automates SPFx localization in GitHub. Open-source & free—get it on GitHub: https://github.com/marketplace/actions/pointfire-localizer

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PointFire Localizer is an open-source GitHub Action designed to streamline the localization of SharePoint Framework (SPFx) solutions using Azure AI Translator.Originally developed for internal use, PointFire Localizer was created when no existing solution met the need for automated SPFx key translations. By open-sourcing it, we’ve made it easy for developers to automatically translate their SPFx solutions into multiple languages during the build process.Key Features:- Automated Localization: Easily translate SPFx keys into all supported locales.- Powered by Azure AI Translator: Ensures high-quality, context-aware translations.- Seamless GitHub Integration: Runs automatically as part of your CI/CD pipeline.Developed by Microsoft MVP Elio Struyf, who is also Lead Engineer at PointFire, this tool is available for free on GitHub Marketplace:🔗 Get PointFire Localizer on GitHub → https://github.com/marketplace/actions/pointfire-localizer For a detailed guide on how to integrate it into your projects, check out our blog post:📖 Localize your SPFx Solutions with PointFire Localizer → https://blog.icefire.ca/blogs/post/localize-your-spfx-solutions-with-pointfire-localizer1 Join the Conversation:We’d love to hear your feedback!Try PointFire Localizer and let us know your thoughts. Connect with us on GitHub or message us directly.About PointFire:PointFire provides innovative multilingual and localization solutions for SharePoint and Microsoft 365. Our tools help businesses break language barriers and improve global collaboration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.