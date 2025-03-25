With U.S. Department of Education Under Threat, K Altman Law Warns of Risks to College Students' Rights

Keith Altman Founder of K Altman Law Under Threat - Risks to Student Rights

Proposed cuts to Dept. of Education threaten student due process in Title IX cases. K Altman Law urges students to know their rights now.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The proposed Executive Order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education has raised alarms across the legal and academic communities. While much of the public debate has focused on K-12 Special Education, K Altman Law , a national leader in Student Defense advocacy, is calling attention to the broader threat this poses to the rights of college students.Without the Department of Education’s oversight, guidance, and enforcement, students accused of academic misconduct, behavioral violations, or Title IX infractions could face disciplinary processes lacking the due process protections currently informed by federal standards."When you remove the Department of Education from the equation, you remove the one body that sets consistent expectations across campuses," said Keith Altman , Founding Partner of K Altman Law. "That vacuum creates the potential for inconsistency, confusion, and injustice—especially for students navigating already complex disciplinary systems."The Department of Education currently provides detailed frameworks for how colleges and universities are expected to conduct investigations, provide access to evidence, and offer fair hearing procedures—particularly in cases involving Title IX, academic integrity, and student code violations."Many of the students we represent come to us after feeling blindsided by campus discipline systems that don't always follow transparent processes," said Tim Markley, Senior Director of Student Defense at K Altman Law, who also oversees crossover cases involving students with learning differences in higher education. "Without DOE guidance, we risk even less consistency and clarity for students and their families."The firm warns that the proposed executive action could:• Undermine the Title IX investigation framework designed to balance complainant and respondent rights;• Remove federal guardrails on disciplinary procedures, leaving institutions to set their own—and potentially conflicting—standards;• Erode access to appeals and remedies for unjust suspensions, expulsions, or academic penalties.K Altman Law is urging students and families to be proactive by:• Seeking legal guidance as soon as disciplinary issues arise;• Understanding their school's specific conduct policies;• Documenting all communications and procedural steps in a potential investigation.“This is not just about bureaucracy,” Altman added. “It’s about fairness. It’s about protecting a student’s future.”Students and families who need immediate guidance on disciplinary, Title IX, or academic misconduct cases can schedule a consultation directly through the firm’s website.About K Altman Law:K Altman Law is a nationally recognized law firm representing students in college and university disciplinary matters, Title IX investigations, academic integrity cases, and other education-related disputes. With a deep understanding of education law and a student-centered approach, the firm advocates for due process, equal treatment, and fair outcomes across the country.Media Contact:press@kaltmanlaw.com

