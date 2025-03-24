Health, Wellness, and Longevity Event: Screening of PBS Documentary 'The [M] Factor'

Our community deserves to feel empowered and informed about their health, especially during life's transitions like menopause.” — Dr. Sabrina Patel

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZIA Health and Enchanted Medical Aesthetics are thrilled to announce an enlightening evening dedicated to health, wellness, and longevity. Join us for a special screening of the PBS documentary, The [M] Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause —a groundbreaking film that sheds light on menopause, hormone health, and aging gracefully.Event Details:-Date: Thursday, March 27-Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT-Location: Enchanted Medical Aesthetics, 276 North Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174What to Expect:-Documentary Screening: Discover the revolutionary insights shared in "The [M] Factor."-Expert Q&A Session: Gain knowledge from leading experts on hormone health and longevity.-Aesthetic Treatment Demonstrations: See the latest techniques in cosmetic and anti-aging treatments.-Beauty & Health Tips: Learn how to age gracefully with expert advice.-Refreshments & Giveaways: Enjoy light refreshments and exciting raffle prizes.Quote from Dr. Sabrina Patel on why she is hosting this community event: "Our community deserves to feel empowered and informed about their health, especially during life's transitions like menopause. We’re hosting this event to share knowledge, build connections, and help women embrace this chapter with confidence and vitality." — Dr. Sabrina Patel, MD, Founder of ZIA Health and WellnessMeet Your Hosts:Dr. Sabrina Patel, MD – ZIA HealthDr. Sabrina Patel, founder of ZIA Health and Wellness, is a board-certified family physician with extensive experience in bioidentical hormone replacement , functional medicine, and anti-aging. With over a decade of medical practice, Dr. Patel is passionate about integrating traditional and holistic approaches to optimize health and well-being. Through ZIA Health, she offers personalized concierge care using a root-cause approach to healing, focusing on nutraceuticals, lifestyle modifications, and advanced testing to achieve optimal wellness.Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Dr. Patel pursued her medical education at the American University of Antigua and completed her residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center, Michigan State University. She has also held leadership roles as Assistant Medical Director of a hospitalist program and completed fellowships in Healthcare Leadership and Hospital Medicine. Dr. Patel’s personal health journey inspired her to specialize in hormone optimization and functional medicine, which fuels her commitment to empowering others with knowledge and comprehensive care.Learn more about Dr. Sabrina Patel and ZIA Health at ziahealthwellness.com.Dr. Bridget Martin, DNP, APRN, NP-C – Enchanted Medical AestheticsDr. Bridget Martin is a board-certified nurse practitioner with over 30 years of nursing experience and more than a decade in aesthetic medicine. As co-founder of Enchanted Medical Aesthetics, Dr. Martin combines her extensive clinical knowledge with her passion for facial aesthetics to offer top-tier cosmetic and anti-aging treatments. She is dedicated to continual education and has trained with some of the most esteemed leaders in the aesthetics field.Enchanted Medical Aesthetics, founded in 2020, is a premier boutique medspa offering advanced aesthetic procedures in a high-end, personalized environment.Reserve Your Spot Today!Don’t miss this opportunity to take charge of your health and wellness while enjoying an evening filled with insights and community connections. Bring a friend and join us for a transformative experience!For more information and to register for the event, CLICK HERE.

