Geneva Med Spa Hosts 'Glow + Champagne' Event Showcasing Advanced Skincare Treatments

Join Geneva Med Spa for “Glow + Champagne” — an evening of beauty, innovation, and indulgence featuring the revolutionary Candela Nordlys, champagne, raffles, and more.

Glow + Champagne is more than a beauty event, it’s an opportunity to explore the latest advancements in skincare in a sophisticated, celebratory setting.” — Tatiana Vostrikov, Founder & Lead Practitioner at Geneva Med Spa

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geneva Med Spa invites guests to an exclusive evening of beauty, innovation, and celebration at its Glow + Champagne event on Thursday, November 6th, from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM CST.This special event offers attendees the opportunity to experience the future of skincare while enjoying an elegant atmosphere filled with champagne, light bites, and luxury. Guests will have the chance to discover the revolutionary Candela Nordlys, a cutting-edge technology designed to rejuvenate and transform the skin for a radiant, youthful glow.What to Expect-Throughout the evening, guests can look forward to:-Live demonstrations of the Candela Nordlys device-Exclusive event-only pricing on treatments-$50 gift cards for all attendees-Exciting raffles and special offers available only during the event“Glow + Champagne is more than a beauty event, it’s an opportunity to explore the latest advancements in skincare in a sophisticated, celebratory setting,” said Tatiana Vostrikov, Founder & Lead Practitioner at Geneva Med Spa. “We’re thrilled to introduce the Candela Nordlys and give our guests a firsthand look at how it’s transforming skin health and confidence.”Event Details📅 Date: Thursday, November 6th🕡 Time: 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM CST📍 Location: Geneva Med Spa3535 Victory Group Way, The Lakes on Legacy Drive, Suite 505, Frisco, TX 75034Guests are encouraged to reserve their spot early for this unforgettable evening of glowing skin, expert care, and timeless beauty.👉 Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/experience-the-future-of-skincare-glow-champagne-at-geneva-med-spa-tickets-1835447997369?aff=oddtdtcreator About Geneva Med SpaLocated in the heart of Frisco, TX, Geneva Med Spa is the premier destination for advanced, non-surgical aesthetic treatments serving Frisco, Plano, The Colony, McKinney, Little Elm, and the greater North Dallas area. Founded by Tatiana Vostrikov, LVN - a distinguished Nurse Injector, Certified Aesthetic Medicine Practitioner, and triple-certified Medical Aesthetician with over 20 years of experience—Geneva Med Spa is dedicated to delivering safe, effective, and personalized beauty solutions that enhance natural confidence.Our state-of-the-art facility offers a comprehensive menu of services, including Botox, dermal fillers, HydraFacial, microneedling, PRP therapy, and advanced skin rejuvenation technologies. Working alongside Dr. Hughes and a team of highly trained medical professionals, Tatiana combines technical expertise with an artistic eye to provide natural, harmonious results tailored to each client’s unique goals.At Geneva Med Spa, client experience is at the center of everything we do—from our tranquil, luxurious setting to our flexible membership programs that make consistent care accessible and affordable. Whether you seek anti-aging solutions, skin revitalization, or subtle enhancements, our mission is simple: help you look and feel your best at every stage of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.