Skin Envy Expands Services with PicoWay® Treatments

The expert team at Skin Envy, Brooklyn’s premier medical spa, proudly welcomes the revolutionary PicoWay® laser by Candela—offering advanced skin rejuvenation and tattoo removal with minimal downtime.

Skin Envy Introduces The State-of-the-Art Laser at Their Brooklyn Office

This versatile system allows us to offer our patients more advanced, personalized treatments with outstanding results.” — Dr. Mardakh, Medical Director and Co-Founder of Skin Envy

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skin Envy is thrilled to announce that they now offer the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela. The PicoWaywas named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Skin Envy is proud to be one of the premier studios in New York offering this system in its state-of-the-art practice.About PicoWayThe PicoWaylaser is an advanced, FDA-cleared technology that offers a transformative approach to skin rejuvenation, addressing a variety of concerns such as sun damage, pigmented lesions, melasma, and acne scars. Utilizing ultra-fast picosecond pulses, the PicoWay laser targets unwanted pigmentation while stimulating collagen production, all without harming the surrounding tissue. This non-invasive treatment provides impressive results with minimal downtime, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a smoother, clearer, and more radiant complexion. Whether your goal is to diminish discoloration, improve acne scars, or enhance your skin’s overall tone and texture, PicoWay delivers a safe and highly effective solution customized to meet your specific needs.The PicoWaysystem delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photo-acoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWaylaser:Reduces PigmentationEffectively treats unwanted pigmentation, including sunspots, age spots, freckles, and melasma, to restore a more even skin tone.Treats Acne ScarsImproves the appearance of acne scars by stimulating collagen production and promoting smoother, healthier-looking skin.Minimizes Fine Lines and WrinklesEncourages collagen and elastin production, helping to reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful appearance.Removes TattoosOffers advanced laser technology to break down tattoo ink of all colors with greater precision and fewer treatments compared to traditional methods.Enhances Skin Texture and RadianceRejuvenates the skin by addressing irregular texture, improving overall clarity, and achieving a brighter, more radiant complexion.“I am thrilled to introduce the PicoWaysystem to my patients in the Brooklyn, NY area,” said Dr. Mardakh, Medical Director and Co-Founder of Skin Envy. “This versatile system allows us to offer our patients more advanced, personalized treatments with outstanding results,” he added.For more information about Skin Envy’s suite of advanced aesthetic treatments, visit https://skinenvyny.com/ or call (718) 377-7546 at their Brooklyn, NY office.About Skin Envy:Skin Envy Medical Spa is dedicated to providing individualized and refined aesthetic treatments that enhance each patient’s natural beauty. Located in Brooklyn, the practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including lip fillers, laser treatments, facials, and body contouring, all designed to deliver natural-looking, confidence-boosting results.SkinEnvy was co-founded by Dr. Mardakh and Hanna Mardakh, PA-C, a husband-and-wife team who combined their extensive expertise in medicine and aesthetics to create a state-of-the-art medical spa where clients receive exceptional care with minimal downtime.Dr. Mardakh serves as the Medical Director of SkinEnvy and is a board-certified anesthesiologist at Northwell Health. He is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiology and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and was recognized as one of America’s Best Doctors in 2021. Dr. Mardakh earned his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in 2009 and completed his residency as Chief Anesthesia Resident at the prestigious New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.Hanna Mardakh, PA-C, Co-Founder and Aesthetic Physician Assistant, is known for her dedication to achieving subtle, natural enhancements that highlight each client’s unique features. Board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, she is also a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Hanna continually hones her skills through advanced aesthetic training with leading companies such as Allergan and Merz Aesthetics. Her expertise in neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and biostimulators, using advanced microcannula techniques, ensures a safe, comfortable, and elevated experience for every client.

