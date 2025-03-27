Plus Packaging Receives Growth Investment from The House Label

Custom Packaging Solutions Branded Poly Mailers by Plus Packaging

Plus Packaging gets investment from The House Label—expect lower prices, even better service and more custom packaging solutions.

We are committed to being a reliable partner to leading businesses—delivering on time and on budget.” — Lucky Gordon

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plus Packaging, a leading packaging supplier renowned for its custom packaging solutions , customer service and deep industry expertise, is excited to announce a growth investment from The House Label. This is a key step forward for both companies, but more importantly, it brings expanded possibilities and innovation to businesses seeking top-quality packaging that perfectly fits their specific needs.For nearly 50 years, Plus Packaging has been a trusted name in the packaging sector, specializing in creating and delivering custom packaging solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of brands across various industries, including eCommerce & retail, marketing, sports, fashion, beauty and food & beverage, just to name a few. Renowned primarily for their expertise in custom poly mailing bags , printed tape, and tissue paper, Plus Packaging has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality products and knowledgeable customer service, always ready to solve demanding packaging requests of brands all over North America.Lee Dornfeld, the founder of Plus Packaging, expressed his enthusiasm about the company’s future. “This is a new exciting chapter for our company. Plus Packaging has always been much more than a store with bags; we have dedicated many years to learn and master the world of custom packaging solutions, so that we could help businesses protect products while elevating their brands and exceeding expectations. Now, we can ensure even better pricing, seamless ordering experience and explore new technologies and sustainable materials. We plan to expand our comprehensive support through various consulting services, including packaging engineering, cost reduction strategies, and sustainability consulting.”Lucky Gordon, CEO of The House Label, is equally excited about the path ahead. “We are thrilled to welcome the talented professionals of Plus Packaging onto our team. Their dedication to driving great outcomes for brands with high quality custom products while prioritizing customer satisfaction aligns with our values. We are committed to being a reliable partner to leading businesses—delivering on time and on budget. We plan to help Plus Packaging continue to grow and provide industry-leading customer service.”With this new chapter, Plus Packaging looks forward to offering more advanced custom packaging solutions that meet both operational needs and brand identity goals for businesses of all sizes.For inquiries or further information, please contact Plus Packaging at packaging@pluspackaging.com or call 800-535-9550, or explore all custom packaging solutions yourself.***About The House Label***The House Label is a premium uniform supplier specializing in custom-designed uniforms. The company manages every aspect of uniform management—from design and production to inventory and fulfillment. With an integrated supply chain and warehousing services, The House Label serves as a one-stop uniform solutions provider. For more details, visit The House Label

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.