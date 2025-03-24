Governor Henry McMaster Secures FEMA Fire Management Assistance Grant for Upstate Fires

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved South Carolina’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) to support efforts to contain the Table Rock Fire in Pickens County and the Persimmon Ridge Fire in Greenville County.

The FMAG approval makes South Carolina eligible for a 75% reimbursement from the federal government for costs associated with battling the fires. These funds will help cover expenses for personnel, equipment, and firefighting operations, including air tankers, bulldozers, and additional fire crews.

The Table Rock Fire ignited on Friday, March 21, and has burned more than 1,300 acres. The Persimmon Ridge Fire ignited on Sunday, March 23, and has burned more than 800 acres.

The State Forester's Burning Ban remains in effect for all counties. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, prescribed burning, and campfires.

South Carolinians are urged to take all necessary precautions to prevent wildfires, avoid activities that could spark fires, and follow instructions from local officials. Visit https://www.scfc.gov/protection/fire-prevention/ for tips on wildfire prevention.

