DPS Arrests Gang Member, Seizes 200 Pounds of Marijuana in Cameron Co. (South Texas Region)

WESLACO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a confirmed gang member and seized 200 pounds of marijuana during an Operation Lone Star (OLS) traffic stop in Cameron Co. last week.

On Monday, March 17, a DPS Trooper attempted to stop a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee on SH 48 in Brownsville. The driver, refusing to stop, led the Trooper on a pursuit until crashing his vehicle at the intersection of Crockett and SH 48. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper discovered eight plastic-wrapped bundles of marijuana in the rear seat and cargo area. The marijuana seized has an estimated street value of nearly $160,000.

The driver, Michael Anthony Montoya, Jr., 35, of San Juan, Texas, is a confirmed Valluco gang member and is charged with evading arrest and felony possession of marijuana. He was transported to the Cameron Co. Jail.

###(DPS – South Texas Region)