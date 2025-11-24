DPS Increases Traffic Enforcement for Thanksgiving

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is stepping up enforcement for Thanksgiving to ensure Texans have a safe holiday. Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers will increase enforcement efforts from Wednesday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 1. Troopers will be looking for people committing traffic violations including, not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding, failing to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law and others.

“Texas roads experience a major increase in traffic on both the days before and after the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “We’re asking everyone to be mindful, whether you’re in passenger vehicle or a commercial truck — stay alert, be patient, follow the law and focus on getting to your destination safely.”

Each year, DPS participates in the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative for the Thanksgiving holiday. During the 2024 Thanksgiving enforcement period a total of 45,770 warnings and citations were issued, including 4,082 for speeding; 1,284 for driving without insurance; and 214 for seat belt and child seat violations. Last year’s efforts also resulted in 206 felony arrests, 162 DWI arrests and 67 fugitive arrests.

As part of DPS’ 90th anniversary celebration, earlier this year DPS launched its Keeping Texas Safe coloring and activity book featuring K-9 Disco. Disco has helped teach thousands of kids and guardians discuss safety and learn ways to stay safe. This holiday season, DPS has released a special Thanksgiving-themed coloring sheet with K-9 Disco, featuring some additional safety reminders. Whether it’s to keep kids entertained during a long road trip, at a family gathering or after school, you can download the sheet from our website here and share it with your child as a fun way to learn more about staying safe.

###

(HQ 2025-120)