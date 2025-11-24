DPS Reminds Texans to Shop Smart and Stay Secure Online

AUSTIN – As Texans prepare for Cyber Monday and the busy online shopping season, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds everyone to take extra precautions to protect their personal and financial information from cyber criminals.

“With so much shopping being done online, the holidays can be a prime time for online scams,” said DPS’ Chief Information Officer Jessica Ballew. “Scammers count on people being distracted, rushing to make purchases or simply losing track of what they’ve purchased from retailers. Taking a few extra seconds to verify a website, such as going directly to the site rather than clicking unsolicited links, using a secure connection and checking to see if the e-commerce provider’s site includes a trust seal to show the site is secure, verified and compliant with standards all help to protect your data and prevent your information from being compromised.”

Here are some Cyber Safety Tips DPS encourages everyone to follow when making purchases online:

Shop from trusted sources only. Use well-known retailers and avoid clicking on links from unsolicited emails, text messages or social media ads.

Consider digital wallets when possible (like Apple Pay or Google Pay) or virtual card numbers if available — these help mask your real credit card details.

Look for secure website: Always check for “https://” in the browser address bar before entering payment information.

Use strong, unique passwords. Create complex passwords for each account and consider using a password manager.

Avoid public Wi-Fi when shopping. Public networks can be easily compromised — wait until you’re on a secure, private connection before entering credit card information.

Monitor bank accounts and credit cards regularly . Review statements for unauthorized charges, report suspicious activity to your banking institution immediately and take advantage of real time charge alerts if offered by your institution.

Scrutinize emails or texts claiming to have shipping/delivery updates . Fake “package tracking” messages are a common holiday scam tactic. Be on the lookout for subtle spelling errors and odd formatting in messages, as it may be an indicator of a scam.

Don’t trust unsolicited links. If a link appears suspicious or you did not expect to receive it, visit the website directly instead of clicking the link.

Enable multi - factor authentication (MFA) . This extra layer of security helps keep accounts safe, even if your password is compromised.

Beware of deals that seem too good to be true. Scammers often use fake websites or ads that mimic popular retailers to steal your personal data.

DPS is committed to protecting Texans both on and offline. By staying vigilant and practicing good cyber habits, you can enjoy a safe and stress-free holiday shopping season without falling victim to online scams.

