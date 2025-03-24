Kitboga to Headline Fraud Fight Club 2, Exploring AI, Scambaiting, and the Future of Fraud Prevention

Fraud Fight Club's Information Fraud Fight Club's Logo What's on offer at Fraud Fight Club 2.

Kitboga joins Fraud Fight Club 2 to share AI-driven scam disruption insights in an exclusive session with fraud expert Frank McKenna.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud Fight Club 2, an exclusive conference for financial institutions combatting fraud, has announced that Kitboga, one of the most well-known figures in online scam disruption, will be a featured speaker at the event.

Best known for his YouTube channel, where he engages with scammers to expose their tactics and waste their time, Kitboga has amassed a dedicated following of over 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube while raising public awareness about fraud. At Fraud Fight Club 2, attendees will get a deeper look into his work beyond entertainment, as he discusses the evolution of his efforts—from a solo operation to a fully developed team using artificial intelligence to fight scams at scale.

Kitboga will take the stage in an interview-style discussion with fraud expert Frank McKenna, where the two will explore:

- Kitboga’s Evolution – From his early days scambaiting for personal amusement to developing a structured anti-fraud operation.

- AI-Powered Scam Disruption – The role of artificial intelligence in creating bots designed to engage scammers and reduce victimization.

- Brand Impersonation Scams – The growing trend of fraudsters exploiting the trust in well-known brands, potentially even those in attendance.

- Emerging Fraud Tactics – New scams such as “Quantum AI” fraud and their implications for financial institutions.

- Interactive Demonstrations – A firsthand look at how Kitboga engages scammers and exposes their tactics.

“Kitboga has built a unique and highly effective approach to fraud disruption, and this session will give financial institutions new perspectives on the tools and strategies that can help them fight back,” said PJ Rohall, Fraud Fight Club Co-Founder. “His work sheds light on the psychology of scammers, their evolving techniques, and how the industry can stay ahead.”

Fraud Fight Club 2: A Different Kind of Fraud Conference

Fraud Fight Club 2, scheduled for April 1-2, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina, is designed as an alternative to traditional fraud conferences. Unlike vendor-heavy events, this FI-only gathering prioritizes in-depth discussions, peer-to-peer learning, and practical insights for fraud professionals in financial services.

With an expected attendance of over 400 fraud leaders from banks and fintech companies, the conference will feature:

- High-impact speaker sessions from top fraud experts, including C-suite executives and investigators.

- No solution providers in attendance, ensuring discussions remain focused on industry challenges rather than sales pitches.

- A curated sponsor lineup. Backed by only 14 heavy hitters like Visa and KPMG, quality is assured and attendees are not overwhelmed.

- Hands-on, interactive content, allowing attendees to engage directly with real-world fraud prevention techniques.

Fraud Fight Club 2 has quickly gained recognition for its unique format, where attendees are encouraged to challenge conventional thinking and collaborate on solutions to emerging fraud threats.

Kitboga’s session is expected to be one of the highlights of the event, providing a rare opportunity for financial institutions to learn from someone who has spent years inside the world of scammers—on the other side of the call.

