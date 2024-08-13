610 Years of Fighting Fraud: How One Group Plans to Revolutionize the Fraud Prevention Industry

Fraud Fight Club's Logo Fraud Fight Club's Information Fraud Fight Club, Round II Coaches

Fraud Fight Club, Round II puts the best coaches in your corner to fight fraud

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, U.S.A., August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After announcing their second event, aptly named Fraud Fight Club, Round II, About Fraud have been quick to follow up with further information regarding their upcoming conference.

On April 1-2, 2025, the 400-500 fraud-fighting FI professionals present at the event in Charlotte, NC, will be joined by 28 ‘coaches’ - experts with over 610 years of experience at some of the biggest players in the financial industry, including Visa, Bank of America, and Citi.

Much like in the ring, the insight provided by the coaches will strengthen the performance of the event. Not only does their vast experience and expertise add a great deal of credibility to what will be taught in Charlotte, their presence is a key selling point for potential guests at the conference, as they will be excellent for those wishing to make influential connections during the event.

The UFC-inspired theme is perfectly indicative of how Fraud Fight Club, Round II sets itself apart from other B2B events in the industry: unique and human, but deadly serious when it comes to combating the ever-increasing threat posed by fraud. As About Fraud co-founder PJ Rohall puts it: ‘Fraud is an issue which ultimately affects human beings, and FFC reflects this. It is a gathering of professional fraud fighters inspired to share the most innovative methods of combating financial crime to help protect not just their businesses, but their customers from financial loss and human suffering. When you paint fraud fighting in that light, you inject purpose and passion into the fight.’

The emphasis on humanity is reflected in their coaching profiles, which show that the experts and executives filling up the coaching roster are multidimensional people at their core. If it weren’t for the 30+ years of experience at Bank of America and Synchrony Financial, one coach would have loved to teach middle school math & science. If not for 20+ years of fighting fraud at JPMorgan Chase and Robinhood, another coach would have loved to have been a writer. It soon becomes clear that the special sauce in the over 35,000 fraud fighters is the About Fraud community is the people. People with passion and purpose. And on April 1-2, 2025 they will descend on Charlotte with a common goal of stomping out fraud.

Join the team at Fraud Fight Club, Round II in Charlotte, NC, and be part of a trusted, unbiased, and credible brand committed to breaking barriers and presenting bold ideas in the fight against fraud. Register today at their website. Stay tuned for more information about the coaches as it is released on the Fraud Fight Club, Round II LinkedIn.

About About Fraud

About Fraud is a global community for fraud fighters founded in 2017. The company provides expert education, insights, and resources to combat fraud and financial crime. Born from the industry's need for unbiased, educational fraud prevention resources, About Fraud connects professionals with information and people that bolster their understanding of technology and trends, advance their careers, and stop fraud.