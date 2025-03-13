Fraud Fight Club 2 Showcases a Curated Lineup of Sponsors to Focus on What Matters

What's on offer at Fraud Fight Club 2. Fraud Fight Club's Logo Fraud Fight Club's Information

A curated sponsor lineup ensures Fraud Fight Club 2 stays focused on real fraud-fighting insights—no endless booths, no sales pitches, just action.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud Fight Club 2 isn’t your typical conference—and that’s exactly why the fraud-fighting community keeps coming back. When 400+ fraud experts from banks, credit unions, fintechs, and payment providers gather in Charlotte on April 1-2, 2025, they won’t be wading through endless sponsor booths or sitting through sales pitches. Instead, they’ll be deep in real conversations, hands-on sessions, and, yes, some good old-fashioned fraud-fighting fun.

But don’t mistake the informal vibe for a lack of serious industry backing. Fraud Fight Club 2 is proudly sponsored by a curated group of leading fraud prevention companies, including Visa, Feedzai, Quavo, TransUnion, DataVisor, Arkose Labs, Mitek, Inscribe, Unit21, Prove, Entersekt, Persona, KPMG, and Innovis.

Unlike other industry events that can feel like a sponsor free-for-all, Fraud Fight Club 2 keeps the sponsor count low on purpose—just enough to prove industry support, but not so many that attendees feel bombarded. Instead of flashy booths, the focus is on meaningful conversations and practical insights that attendees can actually use.

Here’s what to expect:

● 400+ Fraud Fighters – from financial institutions of all sizes

● 75+ Speakers – no fluff, just actionable insights

● 20+ Deep-Dive Sessions – tackling today’s biggest fraud challenges

● Hundreds of Real Conversations – because the best ideas don’t come from panels; they come from people

And with Visa as the overall sponsor, the event has the backing of one of the biggest names in payments, reinforcing its commitment to industry collaboration and innovation in fraud prevention.

This isn’t a conference where you just sit back and listen—it’s a club where you belong. Ready to join the fight?

Visit www.fraudfightclub.com to register.



Media Contact:

Gabriel Hutton

Events and Communications Manager, About Fraud

gabriel@about-fraud.com



