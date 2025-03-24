Minister Pemmy Majodina conducts oversight visit to Rand Water ZuiIkerbosch water purification works upgrade project, 25 Mar

As part of the National Water Month programme, the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina will lead an oversight visit to the Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch Water Purification Works on Tuesday, 25 March 2025.

Minister Majodina will assess the Station 5A and B Plant Upgrade Project, a new water purification plant facility under construction by Rand Water at the existing Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant. This project aims to augment the current water supply capacity of Rand Water by an additional 1,200 million litres per day (ML/Day) of potable water, thereby contributing to the water security of Gauteng. It will serve an additional 2 400 000 people at a consumption rate of 250 litres per person per day. This mega-project is currently budgeted at R 3.9 billion.

The Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Works System is the biggest state of the art Water Purification plant in Africa and one of the Rand Water’s key water supply infrastructures which is responsible to supply water to the three major cities in Gauteng.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 25 March 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Zuikerbosch, Vereeniging Gauteng

For media confirmations

Nompilo Mchunu

Cell: 082 723 6030

E-mail: mchunun@dws.gov.za



#GovZAUpdate