Actor's latest role is cooking up a storm

Maryland musical theatre star shows his skill in the kitchen

“I was so excited to be able to create Cultural Mosaic which brings together the flavours of different cultures,” he said. People seem to have really taken it to their hearts.” — Tobias Young

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Maryland actor has become an internet sensation – for his performance in the kitchen.

Tobias A Young has had a long and successful career as a singer/actor in musicals, having appeared Off Broadway and in a number of award-winning productions in and around Washington DC. But his biggest audience isn’t watching him on stage but on social media, where his cooking skills and hilarious interactions have made him a huge hit. Tobias, who is known on TikTok by @simplyfoodbyty, has amassed a massive 1.6 million followers who love his witty banter and his prowess in the kitchen. And now he has taken all of his favourite dishes and turned them into a cookbook, Cultural Mosaic, inspired by food from around the world.

Tobias started singing in church which was his only interest, other than cooking. “It was the only thing at school that I really enjoyed,” he said. “I wanted to be a cook, it was a way of me doing my own thing.”

Also drawn to the theatre, Tobias became a Helen Hayes nominated actor and moved to New York City, where he made his Off Broadway debut in 2015.

Tobias has appeared in shows ranging from The Colour Purple, In The Heights and Guys and Dolls, as well as being the voice of Audrey 2 in Little Shop of Horrors. It was at that time – in the early days of social media – that Tobias decided to find a new outlet for his passion for cooking by creating content for You Tube.

“My real ambition was to travel and do a cooking show,” he said. “And so I started posting some of my dishes and couldn’t believe the reaction they got.” This included one of his recipes for Southern Baked Macaroni and Cheese, which has since gained more than seven million views.

It was in 2020 – when Covid hit – that Tobias started to share his recipes on TikTok, finding a hugely receptive audience. He draws his inspiration from cuisines around the globe; using Asian and African ingredients and even putting his own twist on ingredients such as the humble baked potato.

It was when Tobias was approached by unique publishing company Found – www.found.us - which takes the creative content posted by online influencers and turns them into stylish books – that he realised one of his dreams could finally become a reality. “I was so excited to be able to create Cultural Mosaic which brings together the flavours of different cultures in all sorts of different ways,” he said.

“People seem to have really taken it to their hearts and I’m so thrilled that it’s been doing so well.”

With one ambition ticked off the list, Tobias is now holding out for his ultimate goal – to combine his love of cooking with travelling to visit the countries that have inspired his food. “A show that would allow me to travel and cook – that really would be something,” he said.

