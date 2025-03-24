Surcheros® Honors Franchise Excellence at Annual Leadership Conference

Recognizes top-performing franchisees and shares vision of growth

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surcheros® , a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, recently brought together corporate teams, franchisees, and key stakeholders for its annual Leadership Conference. Hosted at Chateau Elan in Braselton, GA, the conference welcomed around 100 attendees as the Surcheros leadership team reflected on a year of impressive growth and honored outstanding franchise and corporate partners.The conference highlighted top honors, including the 2025 Franchisee of the Year, the Franchise Development Award, and the FRESH Award.“Surcheros experienced an outstanding year in 2024, marked by steady growth and impressive revenue increases, which we can credit to our amazing franchisees,” said Luke Christian, Founder & CEO of Surcheros. “We’re proud to recognize their commitment to growth, leadership, and our core values at this year’s conference. It was a great opportunity to connect with our franchisees and team members as we focus on expanding our reach and strengthening our ties with local communities. Whether a franchisee has been with us for years or recently joined the Surcheros family, their dedication is the driving force behind our success.”2025 Franchisee of the YearThis year’s Franchisee of the Year award was presented to Keith and Amy Cooksey and Doug and Wendy Puryear, operators of the Surcheros Tallahassee locations in Florida. Since opening in February 2024, the Cookseys and Puryears have achieved remarkable growth in this vibrant college town. This award honors individuals who exemplify Surcheros’ core values. Notably, the Cookseys and Puryears were also recognized with the FRESH Award in 2023, further highlighting their continued success within the Surcheros family.2025 FRESH AwardThe FRESH Award, celebrating innovation and excellence, was awarded to 12 Oaks Hospitality, LLC, led by Kyle and Debbie Cullars from Milledgeville, Georgia. Previously named Surcheros’ 2023 Franchisees of the Year, the Cullars also received the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year award. Since joining the Surcheros family in 2021, they have successfully operated locations in Milledgeville and Warner Robins. Their Warner Robins location, which opened in August 2024, achieved the Highest Restaurant Opening Sales in company history, underscoring their operational success.The emerging fast-casual celebrated various corporate and franchise partners for their significant achievements, including impressive sales growth, exemplary hospitality, and community involvement. The full 2025 award winners included:Engaging Award: Lisa SpiresFriendly Award: Jed SolomonHard Working Award: Robert EllisHighest Catering Sales Award: Augusta, GAHighest YOY Sales: Augusta, GAHighest AUV Award: Valdosta, GAHighest Restaurant Opening Sales: Warner Robins, GARespectful Award: Jay HoogackerSupportive Award: Trent Harrell“Our franchisees, corporate partners, and team members are not only family, but they are the backbone of our growth,” added Christian. “With more store openings, new franchise partnerships, and increasing interest in our concept, we’re set for a record-breaking year.”Surcheros currently operates 40 restaurants across Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and is on track to open 10 new restaurants by the end of the year. The company aims to open100 restaurants over the next five years, both corporate-owned and franchise locations.For more information about Surcheros, including franchising opportunities, visit www.surcheros.com or follow on social @Surcheros.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.