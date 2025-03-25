New Book Release: Financial Expert Andrew Lendnal Reveals How to Raise Money-Savvy Kids Without the Entitlement

The greatest legacy is a lifetime of financial wisdom” — Andrew Lendnal

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned financial wellness expert and bestselling author Andrew Lendnal announces the release of his latest book, How I Accidentally Turned My Kids Into Financially Entitled Monsters, a transformative guide for parents aiming to foster financial responsibility and gratitude in their children.In today's culture of instant gratification and easy credit, many families unknowingly cultivate financial entitlement among their children. Lendnal, a distinguished financial wellness executive and Certified Financial Education Instructor, expertly combines relatable humor, personal anecdotes, and profound insights to guide parents in navigating this modern parenting dilemma."The greatest legacy is a lifetime of financial wisdom," shares Lendnal, emphasizing the importance of instilling robust financial values early on. His book candidly addresses the common traps parents face—gift overload, unstructured allowances, and effortless spending—with practical, guilt-free strategies designed to reshape children’s financial attitudes.Drawing on his global expertise from New Zealand, Australia, and the United States, Lendnal delivers a refreshing, cross-cultural perspective that resonates deeply with Gen X and Millennial parents. The book’s approachable style stands apart from typical parenting finance guides, offering not just theoretical advice, but real-life solutions derived from the author's own parenting experiences."The journey to financial wellbeing starts with understanding the map," Lendnal advises, underscoring how essential financial literacy is to shaping future generations. The book empowers parents to transform everyday moments into teachable opportunities, addressing topics from budgeting and investing to responsible spending and entrepreneurial thinking.Andrew Lendnal’s compelling insights stem from over two decades of experience in financial wellness, including significant roles at Morgan Stanley, KeyCorp, and Morningstar Inc., and recognition from influential media, including the New York Times. As an internationally acclaimed author of seven books—including global hits such as Gold Start and Budget Wise Dollar Rich—he has become a trusted voice advocating financial education and independence.Targeting middle- to upper-middle-class families, educators, financial literacy advocates, and grandparents seeking guidance, this new release promises not only to transform household financial dynamics but also to build foundations for lifelong financial literacy.Published by FinWell360 LLC, "How I Accidentally Turned My Kids Into Financially Entitled Monsters" is available for purchase at major retailers and online platforms.For more information about Andrew Lendnal and his work, visit www.andrewlendnal.com . For media inquiries or to schedule an interview:Andrew LendnalEmail: andrew@andrewlendnal.comWebsite: www.andrewlendnal.com Watch Andrew in action discussing financial wellness here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzkgWMNv7xo About Andrew LendnalAndrew Lendnal, a native of New Zealand now residing in Potomac, Maryland, is a celebrated financial wellness expert, holding multiple academic degrees including an MBA and prestigious financial certifications. An internationally bestselling author, he specializes in demystifying complex financial concepts for readers of all ages and backgrounds. Lendnal’s engaging approach has earned him global recognition and positioned him as a leading advocate for financial education and empowerment in homes and workplaces worldwide.

