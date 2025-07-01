Fail Forward: New Book Redefines Failure as the First Step Toward Success

Success at Every Fali: Fail Forward

Failure isn’t the end; It’s the soul of your journey, refining you like gold in fire to rise stronger.” — William Robison

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the very thing you fear—failure—is actually your greatest advantage? In Success at Every Fali: Fail Forward, debut author William Robison turns the conventional self-help narrative on its head, showing readers how every misstep can become momentum. Packed with powerful insights, authentic storytelling, and hands-on strategies, this transformative guide invites readers to stop fearing failure and start building with it.Robison, a 46-year-old entrepreneur from Bakersfield with over 25 years of hard-earned experience, isn’t offering recycled advice. He’s lived what he teaches. After walking away from a $100,000/month business, enduring a life-threatening health crisis, and losing nearly everything he thought defined him—family, career, identity—he rebuilt his life with a new philosophy: fail forward.“Your mountain of success will be built from piles of failures—embrace it, learn from it, lean on it, and fail forward,” he writes. Success at Every Fail: Fail Forward goes beyond feel-good motivation. Each chapter includes “Fail Forward Tasks”—practical exercises grounded in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)—and helps readers uncover their unique “X Factor,” the personal drive that fuels their dreams. Robison’s blend of personal vulnerability, spiritual insight, and tactical reflection challenges readers to ditch perfection and instead pursue progress.This is not just a self-help book. It’s a blueprint for anyone who has ever quit, stumbled, been rejected—or is currently stuck. Robison speaks directly to the 25–45-year-old dreamers, startup founders, creatives, and corporate professionals struggling to realign ambition with meaning. His message is simple: failure is not the opposite of success—it’s the fuel for it.“Failure isn’t the end,” says Robison. “It’s the soul of your journey, refining you like gold in fire to rise stronger.”While the author’s story lends depth and credibility, the spotlight remains on the book’s reader-focused mission: to equip people with the tools, courage, and mindset to embrace failure as part of the process. As Robison notes, the true win is value-aligned living—not chasing perfection, but showing up with persistence.Released under the rallying call of #SuccessAtEveryFail, the book also serves as the foundation for a growing online community at www.successateveryfail.com , where readers can connect, share stories, and continue applying the book’s lessons in real life.Fail Forward is available now in paperback and ebook through major retailers. To learn more, schedule interviews, or request a review copy, contact:William Robison1401 Commercial Way, Suite 110Bakersfield, CA 93309(661) 421-7203About the Author:William Robison is a California-based entrepreneur, resilience coach, and speaker who turned a lifetime of setbacks into fuel for a purpose-driven life. Through Fail Forward and his coaching programs, he mentors others in finding strength through struggle and redefining success on their own terms.

