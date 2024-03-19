Los Angeles-Area Manufacturing Facility Brent-Wood Products Fully-Operational in 8.5-Acre Lot
New Streamlined Ordering Process Services Customers QuicklyHESPERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent-Wood Products, a leading Los Angeles-area manufacturing company in its sixth decade of servicing the cable and wire industry, has announced their 8.5-acre lot in Hesperia is now offering streamlined servicing capabilities with new efficiencies.
Established in 1963, Brent-Wood Products manufactures heavy-duty wood reels, plywood reels, custom reels, and other products utilized in the cable and wire industry. These products facilitate the manufacturing process and are also used to package a variety of finished goods.
In conjunction with Brent-Wood Products’ growth in the new space, is the promotion of Jordan Hobbs as Vice President of Operations. “We identified a void in the market, which was the ability to carry certain retail aspects and stock items that are universal in the industry that provide versatility and quick solutions. Brent-Wood Products is happy to have effectively filled that void,” said Hobbs. “In tandem with our new operation, we have upgraded our facility with both improved equipment and skilled personnel. We have an amazing team of motivated, forward-thinking individuals who enabled us to modernize our approach to process as well as service. Our new website now offers an e-commerce platform.”
Brent-Wood Products offers an online ordering option designed for convenience and quick turnaround. An inventory of select sizes will be in stock and ready to ship within 72 hours or less to help customers navigate the unpredictable demands of the wire and cable industry.
The Hesperia location includes an 800-foot rail spur located directly on the property, as well as a commercial truck scale. The rail spur allows logistical advantages for the company and its customers. The property, which sits on 8.5 acres of industrial land, is located on the corner of Hercules Street and E Avenue.
Visit www.Brent-Wood.com to learn more.
About Brent-Wood Products
Established in 1963, Brent-Wood Products operates on an 8.5-acre industrial complex located between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The company has serviced the wire and cable industry for over 60 years providing a range of wood products proudly built in the USA, including custom HD, plywood, stock reels, stock HT pallets and a full line of milling services with CNC machining, molding, and cut-to-size service for panel and lumber material. Brent-Wood Products offers a selection of adaptable alternatives in stock and available to purchase anytime, anywhere through their online ordering platform.
