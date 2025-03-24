Ferrari Star Driver Dylan Medler dancing on ice in Finland

Dylan Medler Finland 2025

Ferrari star driver Dylan Medler took part in the Ferrari Corsa on Ice, in Levi, Lapland, Finland.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferrari star driver Dylan Medler took part in the Ferrari Corsa on Ice, in Levi, Lapland, Finland.Ferrari on Ice prepares drivers to anticipate and control situations that arise in extreme environments. Participants drive three different Ferraris including the Ferrari 296 Challenge Car.The Levi Ice Track extends for kilometers over an unchanging frozen surface, winding into various configurations. The 4 km of the main circuit will allow you to experiment with extremely long straights and turns of various kinds and radii, while you can practice skid control on ovals of different sizes.Medler commented during a break in Levi: “Corsa Pilota is always a great experience but driving a Ferrari race car on an ice track is just awesome. It definitely improved my car control and my ability to drive in difficult conditions. From Finland we are flying back to Monza to compete in the opening round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Championship. The competition in Monza will be very strong but we are ready."I love driving the Ferrari 296 Challenge Car. It is the car we won the 2024 Ferrari Challenge North America Championship with. I never thought I will be able to drive this car on an ice track.”Medler is being coached by Italian race car driver Alessandro Balzan.Medler has a busy season ahead of him racing in North America, Europe, and Asia competing in Ferrari Challenge and GT3 races with opportunities to race in IMSA WeatherTech, FIA World Endurance Championship, and DTM.

