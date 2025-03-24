BookCAMP 2025: The Trade Show for Independent Authors and Publishers

BookCAMP 2025 Select Speakers Connect, learn and grow with BookCAMP experts. International Independent Press and NYC Big Book Awards 2025 Ceremony Program BookCAMP 2025 & IPA and NYC Big Book Awards Dinner May 2nd - 4th, 2025 BookCAMP 2025, www.IPABookCAMP.com

A significant publishing industry trade show event designed to benefit authors and publishers is returning for 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The premier trade show for the publishing industry is returning in 2025. Ted Olczak, publisher of BookCAMP magazine, has announced that the BookCAMP 2025 event will take place in New Jersey during the first weekend of May.This three-day event, set for May 2-4, 2025, will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport, 128 Frontage Rd, Newark, NJ. Independent authors, publishers, and industry experts will come together to share knowledge, network, and celebrate publishing success.Last year, BookCAMP 2024 helped independent authors & publishers improve their bookselling strategies. Topics that ranged from marketing, publicity, distribution through bookstores, libraries, big box stores such as Costco, Target, etc. Podcasting as well as audiobooks industry numbers were presented as well as a session on public libraries helped authors and publishers think about how they could make their books better succeed. Audible.com (AMAZON) audiobook service ACX sponsored the welcoming ceremony to all newcomers at “Get the Most Out of the Show”' at the BookCAMP 2024 event.“I believe it was a significant key event in years for our industry,” said David Nudo, former publisher of Publishers Weekly, Former Managing Director of Books of The New York Times, and a show participant, “and I am very much looking forward to BookCAMP 2025”.In this upcoming year for BookCAMP 2025, Olczak promises to schedule additional programming on social media, the use (and non-use) of artificial intelligence, as well as sessions on getting your book adapted for the movie screen.BookCAMP 2025 is designed to give practical, actionable information and connect attendees to other publishing professionals that can absolutely make a difference in how they will continue their book publishing programs and book sales.” Olczak maintains “BookCAMP has proven itself to be a MUST-ATTEND event, impacting every publisher and author’s publishing trajectory. The education and networking is invaluable, and all of it presented in a very compact format and in record time.”KEYNOTES INCLUDE:State of the Industry: how AI is having an impact on the industry from large to small publishers and authors: Presented by Mara Anastas of MUSE MEDIA (Former Simon & Schuster Publisher)Anastas' Muse Media leverages her extensive industry experience to empower authors, literary estates and publishers in navigating today’s evolving media landscape. Mara is a dynamic media executive with expertise in sales management, publishing, licensing, and business development. As VP of Business Development & Publisher at Re-Discovery Lit (Open Road Integrated Media), she drove growth while negotiating hundreds of licensing and co-development deals.Previously, Mara spent 15 years at Simon & Schuster in leadership roles—including VP & Publisher of Simon Pulse and Aladdin Books—managing a $60 million business and overseeing bestselling title acquisitions. Earlier roles at HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster highlighted her talent for driving multimillion-dollar revenue growth and forging strategic partnerships with major brands like Paramount, Nickelodeon, and Disney.The Future of Publishing: A Conversation with Zoltan IstvanWe're excited to announce Zoltan Istvan, a thought leader in the field of artificial intelligence and a former (and perhaps future?) presidential candidate, as our Day Two keynote speaker. Zoltan's renowned 2016 US presidential campaign, his bestselling book "The Transhumanist Wager," and his talks at prestigious institutions like the World Bank and the UK Parliament have positioned him as a leading voice in the transhumanism movement. Zoltan's keynote address, "Artificial Intelligence Strategies Unleashed," promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of the future of publishing and storytelling in the age of AI.SOME SESSION HIGHLIGHTSActionable Audio and Podcasting StrategiesLast year, Michele Cobb, Executive Director of the Audio Publishers Association, provided a comprehensive overview of the audiobook and podcasting markets. This year, we're taking things a step further. Becky Parker Geist, CEO of Pro Audio Voices Inc. and President of BAIPA (Bay Area Independent Publishers Association), will be here to share practical tips and strategies for creating and launching your own audiobooks and podcasts.From One Follower to 90,000: Building Your Author Brand on Social MediaJoin award-winning novelist and social media guru Amy Rivers as she shares her incredible journey, growing her Instagram following from just one person to nearly 90,000. Amy, who also serves as the Director of Writing Heights Writers Association, will provide actionable insights to help you leverage the power of social media and build a thriving online presence.Book Marketing Expertise from a HarperCollins VeteranAryn Van Dyke, a seasoned book marketing consultant and author coach, brings her experience to BookCAMP 2025. Previously with the powerhouse publisher HarperCollins, Aryn has a proven track record of helping authors promote their books and build their brands. She will share practical takeaways gleaned from hundreds of successful book launches, including multiple New York Times bestsellers across various fiction and nonfiction genres.Back by Popular Demand: Brian FeinblumWe're delighted to welcome back Brian Feinblum, a publishing industry veteran with over 30 years of experience. Brian has helped countless authors achieve success, from first-time self-published writers to New York Times best-selling names like Dr. Ruth, Stephen Covey, and Ken Blanchard. A published author and award-winning blogger himself, Brian will share his invaluable insights on navigating the publishing landscape.Mastering the Art of Series BuildingAward-winning author Lee Woodman returns to BookCAMP 2025 this time as a speaker to delve into the art of series building. Her first session will explore the effective structure of series writing applicable to any genre. In her second session, Lee will offer additional marketing tips, including leveraging radio and e-marketing strategies.Author Turned Publisher, Publisher Turned Author: Essential Tips for Small PressesGloria Mindock, who has successfully transitioned from author to publisher, will lead a session specifically geared towards hybrid and small publishers. This discussion will explore the "must-haves" and "must-dos" for effectively marketing and selling books in today's market, offering practical solutions and common-sense strategies.For a complete list of speakers and sessions, visit https://www.ipabookcamp.com/speakers See experts and take this incredible opportunity to learn and grow by registering at https://www.ipabookcamp.com/tickets Olczak went on to say that he is expecting a record number of attendees to its INDEPENDENT PRESS and NYC Big Book Awards Dinner & Ceremony. With 25% more attendees than last year, including authors worldwide from Australia, Canada, China, France, United States, United Kingdom, etc., Olczak believes there will be even more excitement this upcoming year.The BookCAMP event grew out of a quarterly magazine BookCAMP, Library of Congress ISSN: 2994-4406, which addresses authors and publishers' business challenges of book publishing.Feel free to contact Ted Olczak directly at Ted@GabbyBookAwards.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/ted-olczak-64a1386 . For additional information and to learn about BookCAMP 2025, please visit the website, https://www.ipabookcamp.com/

