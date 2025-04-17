Katherine Davis-Gibbon Receives National Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite "Words" by Katherine Davis-Gibbon Author Katherine Davis-Gibbon 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite Author Katherine Davis-Gibbon to be awarded on May 3rd

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, will recognize "Words" by Katherine Davis-Gibbon as a 2025 distinguished favorite in the Picture Books-Ages 4-8 category at its award dinner and ceremony, https://www.independentpressaward.com/awardsdinner , on May 3, 2025.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence."Words" by Katherine Davis-GibbonA multicultural group of children discover a park where everyone's words come to life―and look and behave a lot like kids. Some words are kinder and more inviting, while others are pushy or prickly or odd. Not every word makes the best first impression, but as they play and share adventures, the children connect more deeply with language. They learn that words have superpowers and grow to love them for their quirks. They see that words make excellent friends, who magically appear just as they're needed and perfectly mirror how kids feel. The more these children bond with language, the more they tap into their inner voice―and as they dare to give it expression, they gain more respect for the power of words. This book is ideal for developing readers, who will relish the process of sounding out words and spotting those they already know―who will see themselves in this cast of characters, thus developing greater self-awareness and empathy for their peers, as well. Parents, teachers, librarians, and therapists can use this book for social-emotional learning, as it playfully nurtures a love of language while reminding children to treat words with care.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview, Publishing Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025favorites About Riverlet PressRiverlet Press creates books to illuminate and enrich the child’s inner life. We distill sophisticated concepts about mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and skillful communication into sweet, relatable stories for kids. Always accessible, but never dumbed down, our books honor the unique superpowers that children possess: their bold curiosity and keen perception--their delightful ability to see the humor in all things and natural instinct to grow towards the light. It is our hope that these stories speak to children organically, mirroring their inherent strengths and innate goodness, while gently steering them towards deeper self-awareness. To learn more about Katherine Davis-Gibbon and Riverlet Press, please visit: https://www.riverletpress.com/ ---The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd, and at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

