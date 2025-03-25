New Book, ‘Hers for the Taking,’ Inspires Women to Aim for the C-Suite

Tracey Newell releases "Hers for the Taking: Your Path to the C-Suite & Beyond" with Advantage Books. Tracey Newell, author of "Hers for the Taking: Your Path to the C-Suite & Beyond."

Tracey Newell's new book offers strategies and inspiration to motivate more women to set their career sights on the highest levels of corporate leadership.

We need more women to choose a leadership trajectory and to provide the mentorship, support, and pathways that will make it easier for future generations to rise to the top.” — Tracey Newell

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the new book Hers for the Taking: Your Path to the C-Suite & Beyond , author and business executive Tracey Newell offers strategies and inspiration to motivate more women to set their career sights on the highest levels in corporate leadership.“If women make up more than 50 percent of the population, we need to have more of a presence in the rooms where big decisions are being made,” writes Newell, seven time board member and former president of Informatica. “We need more women to choose a leadership trajectory and to provide the mentorship, support, and pathways that will make it easier for future generations to rise to the top.”Hers for the Taking, published by Advantage Books, lays out a roadmap to help women map out their path to success, set aside their doubts about their leadership abilities, balance work and family, and overcome obstacles on the way to the top. Newell includes insights for her readers on what happens in boardrooms and what they should do when they get there. Hers for the Taking offers a holistic view of success, encouraging readers to pursue not just career ambitions, but also meaningful priorities to include family, faith, philanthropy and community. She speaks directly to women who strive to shape both fulfilling careers with well-rounded lives. With many inspiring stories, readers will gain real-world insights and best practices to unlock their own leadership potential.As Newell reflects on her career journey, she cites she has many mentors to thank, starting with her first role model: her father. “My dad ingrained in me early in life that anything was possible. When faced with an impossible situation, he taught me I always had a choice,” Newell shares. “His willingness to press me a bit further always stuck with me. He taught me that if you really want to achieve something, you can.”Newell’s hope is that with Hers for the Taking, she will tap the reader on the shoulder as her dad and mentors did for her, to suggest, “You can do this. You can do more.”Tracey Newell, author of Hers for the Taking: Your Path to the C-Suite & Beyond, is the former president of Informatica. She has also served as an executive vice president at Proofpoint and Polycom and held sales leadership positions at Juniper Networks, Webex, and Cisco Systems. Newell is on the boards of five companies––Sailpoint, Highspot, DataRobot, Druva, and Deepwatch. She served as an advisor for Blackrock's Long Term Private Capital Group, and currently serves as an Operating Partner for Springcoast Capital. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

