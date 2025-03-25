Dan Pitulia Appointed as Group CEO of the Atlas Antibodies Group

Dan Pitulia

The Board of Atlas Antibodies Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Pitulia as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Atlas Antibodies Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Pitulia as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dan brings a wealth of experience from the life science and healthcare industries, having held leadership roles at e.g. QleanAir, Carmel Pharma and Mölnlycke. Most recently, he served as CEO of Coala Life.“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Atlas Antibodies Group,” says Åsa Riisberg, Chairman of the Board. “His extensive industry knowledge, combined with a strong track record of driving growth through customer-centric strategies, makes him an excellent fit to lead the company into its next phase of development.”“I am excited to join Atlas Antibodies Group at such a pivotal moment,” says Dan Pitulia. “I look forward to working alongside the talented team here to continue delivering exceptional products and services to our customers, as well as exploring new avenues for growth and innovation.”Dan will take over from Ingela Hofverberg, who has been interim Group CEO and will now revert full-time to her role as head of the Atlas Antibodies business unit. “I would like to thank Ingela for her strong efforts and work during this transitional period” says Åsa Riisberg.About Atlas Antibodies Group: Built on the heritage within the Human Protein Atlas project, Atlas Antibodies Group manufacture and provide highly validated reagents for cutting-edge research in biology, diagnostics, and medicine. The Group’s mission is to advance scientific understanding and improve human health. Through our family of three companies — Atlas Antibodies, evitria , and HistoCyte Laboratories — we offer validated antibodies, cell line controls, and customized solutions to customers in academia, laboratories, pharma, and biotech.

