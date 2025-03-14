evitria Celebrates 15 Years with Exclusive Giveaway for Industry Experts

15 years of expertise recombinant antibody expression

evitria is celebrating its 15th anniversary with an exciting giveaway that offers an exclusive opportunity to attend the Festival of Biologics in Basel.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- evitria , a leading provider of antibody development services, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with an exciting giveaway that offers an exclusive opportunity to attend the Festival of Biologics in Basel, Switzerland. The company is rewarding three industry professionals per month with tickets to the prestigious event, a Swiss-style networking dinner, and a behind-the-scenes tour of evitria’s world-class facility in Zürich."We are incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made over the past 15 years in advancing antibody development, particularly with our CHO-based transient expression systems," said Dr. Stefan Schmidt, CEO of evitria. "As we celebrate this significant milestone, we’re thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for industry experts to engage with us and experience Switzerland’s biotech landscape firsthand."A Historic Milestone for evitriaFounded in February 2010, evitria AG has become a leader in the field of CHO-based transient expression of antibodies and antibody-based molecules. Over the past 15 years, evitria has grown to support a diverse range of customers, delivering innovative solutions in biologics development. With more than 120,000 transfections performed and 23,000+ antibodies expressed, evitria has been at the forefront of afucosylated antibody expression, revolutionary bispecific antibodies , and cutting-edge biologics manufacturing.A Chance to Win – Enter NowThe 15th anniversary giveaway is open to R&D scientists, team leaders, and researchers working in both industry and academia, offering a one-time sign-up to remain eligible for the draw throughout the five-month promotion. Starting in April, evitria will announce three winners each month through to August. The winners will receive tickets to the Festival of Biologics in Basel, an exclusive tour of evitria’s headquarters in Zürich, and a networking dinner featuring local Swiss cuisine. To be part of the giveaway, participants simply need to register online on the evitria website.About evitria AGFounded in 2010 and based in Zürich, Switzerland, evitria specializes in CHO-based transient expression systems for the production of antibodies and antibody-based molecules. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and scalability, evitria has become a trusted partner for companies in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and biologics sectors. The company’s 15 years of expertise have made it a pioneer in bispecific antibodies, afucosylation, and transient expression technologies, with a commitment to advancing the future of biologics.

