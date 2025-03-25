Gen Z: Data-Driven Insights Break Stereotypes in New Report by Human Centric Group

Gen Z Unmasked: Real Data, Real People — Insights from 230,000 Interviews Across the Globe, Powered by GWI and Human Centric Group Matteo Rinaldi, co-founder of Human Centric Group, Adjunct Professor at Luiss Business School, and author of two best-sellers. Insights from GWI reveal the top 10 tribes in which Gen Z (US & EU) is overrepresented compared to older generations—from AI enthusiasts and gamers to yogin and crossfitters—underscoring the generation’s diverse passions

Backed by 230,000+ GWI interviews, the latest Human Centric Group's article reveals what Gen Z really values — and what brands must do to stay relevant.

We need to stop treating Gen Z as a stereotype and start seeing them as they really are — complex, strategic, and deeply human” — Matteo Rinaldi

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forget the Buzzwords — This Report Reveals What Gen Z Is Really LikeIn a powerful new article published by Human Centric Group , Matteo Rinaldi — adjunct professor at Luiss Business School and co-founder of the London-based boutique branding agency — delivers a much-needed reality check on Gen Z. Titled Gen Z Unmasked: The Numbers Behind the Myths, the article is a deep dive into the behaviors, beliefs, and contradictions of a generation too often reduced to headlines and hashtags.Built on data from over 230,000 interviews run by GWI across global markets, the article challenges common assumptions and offers practical takeaways for brands, marketers, and HR leaders hoping to meaningfully connect with Gen Z.Key Highlights from the Report Include:• Eco-fatigue Is RealGen Z still cares about sustainability — but they’ve grown skeptical. Their trust in brands depends on real accountability, not lofty promises. Their willingness to pay more for “green” is declining unless brands offer proof of impact.• The New Rules of WorkForget remote-only dreams. Gen Z wants flexibility and side projects but increasingly values in-person collaboration. Passion and creativity outweigh hierarchy.• From Content to ConversationGen Z’s digital life is centered on interaction, not passive scrolling. Podcasts, shared memes, and group chats aren’t distractions — they’re connection hubs. And connection is their new currency.• Tribal Loyalty Over Brand LoyaltyGen Z seeks belonging, not branding. Brands that align with tribes — from padel players to gamers to wellness seekers — can earn fierce loyalty, but only by participating in the community, not broadcasting to it.• Flying Solo Is the New NormalMore Gen Zers are choosing singlehood and solo lifestyles, influencing everything from travel to grocery design. Independence is a core value — but they still want connection.• Wellness ReimaginedIt’s not about green juices. It’s about performance. High-protein foods, non-alcoholic drinks with benefits, and functional snacks win over aesthetics every time.• Financially Fluid, Not FoolishImpulsive? Sometimes. But Gen Z also saves, invests early, and builds side hustles for freedom. Fintech brands offering flexibility and trust are winning their loyalty.• AI: Both a Tool and a ThreatGen Z is fast to adopt AI but anxious about what it means for their careers. They want to be part of the conversation, not victims of disruption.A Wake-Up Call for BrandsRinaldi warns that clinging to clichés will cost businesses more than attention — it may cost them relevance. “Gen Z isn’t just your next consumer or employee — they’re your next co-creator. If you want them to join you, you need to meet them where they are,” he says.About the AuthorMatteo Rinaldi is the co-founder of Human Centric Group. A graduate of Luiss University with a Master's in Marketing Management from Bocconi, he began his marketing career at L'Oréal before moving to Coca-Cola HBC’s commercial department. In 2020, he co-founded Human Centric Group, working with global clients like Danone, Carlsberg, Mitsubishi, PepsiCo, and others across 20+ countries. Matteo is also an Adjunct Professor at Luiss and the author of two books, including the best-seller Human Centric Marketing and Tribal Mindset, both published by Franco Angeli.Read the Full Article on the Human Centric Group website.

