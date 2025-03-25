Ozion and Miami International Airport to Host the 9th Annual Airport PRM Leadership Conference

Event moderators William L. Neece, Director of Airport Software at Ozion, and Roberto Castiglioni MBE at the 2023 - 2024 Airport PRM Leadership Conference

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozion Airport Software and host airport Miami International Airport (MIA), are proud to announce the 9th Annual Airport PRM Leadership Conference, taking place on May 13, 2025, in Miami.

This exclusive aviation event is designed for leaders responsible for PRM (Passengers with Reduced Mobility) assistance service delivery from airports, airlines, and service providers. As the only global conference dedicated entirely to accessible operations in aviation, it provides a unique platform for industry leaders from North America, Europe, and beyond to exchange insights, share best practices, and explore the latest advancements in accessible and wheelchair assistance services.

Under the theme "Bridging Aviation’s Accessibility Divide," this year’s conference will unite leaders from around the world to share knowledge and compare best practices aimed at building a more seamless assisted passenger experience. While different regions operate under varying regulations and frameworks, challenges related to service efficiency and quality remain universal. Through insightful speeches from key industry voices, awards recognizing the world’s most trailblazing airports, and exclusive networking opportunities between leaders, the event fosters global collaboration to continuously improve accessible services.

A Nine-Year Legacy of Accessibility Leadership

Since its launch, the Airport PRM Leadership Conference has been held at major aviation hubs worldwide, becoming the leading global forum for accessible service solutions and uniting experts from across the globe.

Now in its 9th annual edition, the conference remains the essential meeting place for managers and executives from leading airports, airlines, and service providers to discuss the industry's most pressing challenges.

Recognizing Excellence in Accessibility: The Airport PRM Accessibility Award

A key highlight of the conference is the Airport PRM Accessibility Award, which honors an airport that has demonstrated excellence in accessible service quality, efficiency, and passenger experience. The 2023-2024 award was presented to Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport (Spain), recognized for setting new standards in accessible and wheelchair assistance operations.

Speeches Highlighting Aviation’s Most Influential Voices

The 2025 Airport PRM Leadership Conference is proud to welcome key voices in the aviation accessibility industry. Speeches will focus on this year's core subjects of discussion, including strategies for improving operational efficiency and cost control, ensuring regulatory compliance, and showcasing case studies that highlight innovation in accessible service delivery.

No Registration Fees for Industry Professionals - Space is Limited

Attendance is free for managers and above from airports, airlines, and service providers, ensuring the industry’s key decision-makers can benefit from this high-level exchange of insights. However, space is limited, and early registration is recommended.

For non-aviation professionals, the registration fee is $1,900, which includes full access to conference events, all meals, and the wine reception.

For registration details, speaking opportunities, and to apply for the Airport PRM Accessibility Award, visit https://www.ozion-airport.com/ozion-airport-prm-leadership-conference-2025/.

About Ozion Airport Software

Passenger assistance, made easy.

At Ozion Airport Software, we believe that every journey should feel effortless, especially for passengers requiring assistance and the agents helping them. Our PRM Manager software helps airports, airlines, and service providers create smoother, more efficient, and more personalized travel experiences, from the moment a passenger leaves home to the moment they return.

Used by major international airports, Ozion simplifies and streamlines every step of the assistance process. Through real-time data, predictive analytics, and automation, we ensure passengers and service operators feel seen, supported, and confident every step of the way.

With a growing presence across Europe and North America, we’re setting a new standard for seamless and optimized service in airports around the world.

