Airport PRM Leadership Conference & Aviation Festival Americas 2025 Bring Leaders to Miami for a Week of Innovation

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, aviation professionals from around the world will gather in Miami for Ozion's 9th Annual Airport PRM Leadership Conference and the 17th edition of Aviation Festival Americas 2025 (AFA 2025).

These back-to-back events bring together industry leaders, experts, and changemakers to explore the future of accessibility, business strategies, technology, and sustainability in the evolving aviation landscape.

The 9th Annual Airport PRM Leadership Conference Lands in Miami, Bringing the World's Most Unique Accessibility Conference to the United States:

Ozion’s 9th Annual Airport PRM Leadership Conference, hosted by Miami International Airport on May 13, 2025, offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to focus exclusively on accessible service delivery. This conference is the most unique Accessibility in Aviation conference in the world, bringing together visionaries, experts and thought leaders for a day of learning and sharing. The conference covers everything most important to managers from Airlines, Airports and Service Providers looking to make their service delivery the most efficient possible. Attendees will explore the latest best practices, strategies, and innovations to enhance accessibility and ensure a seamless passenger experience for all, working together to "Bridge Aviation's Accessibility Divide."

The 17th Edition of Aviation Festival Americas Brings the Leading Aviation Industry Conference in the Americas to Miami:

Following Ozion’s Airport PRM Leadership Conference, Aviation Festival Americas 2025, taking place May 14–15, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, provides an opportunity for aviation professionals to extend their stay in Miami for a Conference full of education, networking, and strategizing.

With nine different conference tracks and more than 250 renowned presenters, AFA 2025 will provide attendees with the chance to hear from a vast range of the industry's most influential voices about the latest insights in operations, business strategy, technology, and sustainability. The event will also feature unparalleled networking opportunities, allowing attendees to build lasting connections with key decision-makers from airports, airlines, and solution providers, all while discussing the latest innovations shaping the future of aviation in the Americas.

About Ozion:

Ozion is the leading provider of aviation software solutions specializing in assisted passenger management, security checkpoint optimization, and ground handling operations. By leveraging real-time intelligence and advanced technology, Ozion equips airports, airlines, and service providers with personalized tools to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experiences, every step of the way.

