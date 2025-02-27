Ozion Introduces OPRA™ – The First Predictive Resource Allocation System for Assisted Services in Aviation

Ozion OPRA™ Predictive Resource Allocation – A visual breakdown of how predictive analysis, automation, and real-time optimization enhance airport operations. Click to enlarge.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the number of assisted passengers continues to rise, airports, airlines, and service providers face increasing pressure to maintain service quality while optimizing operational efficiency. To evolve with this increased demand, Ozion introduces Predictive Resource Allocation™ (OPRA™). OPRA™ is an advanced technology designed to improve workforce planning, streamline operations, and enhance passenger assistance and experience.

Integrated into Ozion PRM Manager, this innovative solution leverages real-time data, predictive analytics, and dynamic resource modeling to improve service delivery and make sure that every passenger journey is seamless. Unlike traditional dispatching methods, which often result in bottlenecks and service inconsistencies, OPRA™ ensures efficient passenger assistance while minimizing operational costs.

“The growing demand for assisted passenger services requires a smarter approach,” said William L. Neece, Director of Airport Solutions at Ozion, “The OPRA initiative enables assistance operations to make data-driven decisions in real-time, ensuring both efficiency and high-quality service.”

A Seamless, Smarter Approach to Assisted Passenger Management:

For years, assisted passenger services have relied on outdated dispatching methods that prioritize solely agent availability over advanced efficiency. These conventional systems often lead to delays, inconsistent service levels, and operational inefficiencies.

OPRA™ introduces a data-driven alternative, enabling operators to:

• Anticipate demand and proactively allocate resources.

• Assign the right agent to the right passenger at the right time.

• Reduce service delays and disruptions, ensuring regulatory compliance and passenger satisfaction.

• Integrate automation with human decision-making for scalable and adaptable operations.

Designed for the Future of Aviation:

Developed by Ozion’s in-house team of aviation technology specialists, this next-generation approach adapts to the evolving needs of airports, airlines, and service providers. Whether organizations are looking for full automation or a hybrid model integrating human expertise with predictive dispatching, Ozion tailors the service to each specific case and delivers customized solutions for sustained operational success.

Scalable and efficient service delivery is essential, Ozion’s Predictive Resource Allocation™ helps assistance operations stay ahead of demand, ensuring compliance, cost efficiency, and a superior passenger experience.

Meet Ozion at the 9th Annual Airport PRM Leadership Conference:

Ozion will showcase Predictive Resource Allocation – OPRA™ at the 9th Annual Airport PRM Leadership Conference, hosted by Miami International Airport on May 13, 2025, in Miami, Florida. This event will bring together aviation leaders to discuss innovations in assisted passenger services, share industry insights, and explore new strategies for service excellence. Register now to attend this year’s Conference, debuting for the first time in the US.

About Ozion:

Ozion is the leading provider of aviation software solutions specializing in assisted passenger management, security checkpoint optimization, and ground handling operations. By leveraging real-time intelligence and advanced technology, Ozion equips airports, airlines, and service providers with personalized tools to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experiences, every step of the way.

Legal Disclaimer:

