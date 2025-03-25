The CalDigit Thunderbolt™ Station 4 is an Engineered for Intel® EVO™ Laptop Accessory

CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4

PLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CalDigit Inc. is delighted to announce that the CalDigit Thunderbolt™ Station 4 (TS4) has been verified as an Engineered for IntelEvo™ Laptop Accessory.“Today another CalDigit device has been verified as an Engineered for IntelEvo™ Laptop Accessory", said Kosta Panagos, Director of Marketing at CalDigit. "IntelEvo™ Laptops provide best-in-class standards for PC laptops, and the CalDigit Thunderbolt™ Station 4’s inclusion makes it an ideal docking station for use with these powerful laptops”.The CalDigit Thunderbolt™ Station 4 has passed Intel's rigorous testing standards, ensuring an exceptional user experience with IntelEvo™ laptops. This testing ensures seamless connectivity, and reliability across devices, including fast charging, ultra-fast storage performance, and fast wake times all via a single universal cable.“We are excited to welcome the CalDigit Thunderbolt™ Station 4 into the Engineered for IntelEvo™ laptop accessory program, said Ben Hacker, General Manager, IntelClient Connectivity Division. “Accessories like the CalDigit Thunderbolt™ Station 4 are designed to maximize your IntelEvo™ laptop experience with one simple, universal cable enabling additional monitors and multiple accessories.”Mandatory testing by Intel for all Thunderbolt™ enabled computers, accessories, and cables, which are included in the Engineered for IntelEvo™ laptops program offer the most reliable connectivity and work well across computers from different brands.AvailabilityThe CalDigit Thunderbolt™ Station 4 is available to purchase worldwide direct from CalDigit, Amazon, and select resellers.About CalDigitCalDigit is a hardware manufacturer and online retailer specializing in Thunderbolt™ and USB-C docking stations for the content creation industry. At CalDigit, we believe that quality is the first key to creating a better experience. We are vertically integrated in designing, building, and assembling all of our products to ensure that a high level of quality is prevalent throughout. Whether it is our customer service, our designs, or the technology inside them, we believe our users should never have to settle for second best.- Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.- Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.- All Intel Evo branded designs must meet demanding thresholds for key mobile user experiences like responsiveness and battery life; individual device performance may vary. Details at www.intel.com/performance-evo

