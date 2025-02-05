Introducing the CalDigit Element 5 Hub with Thunderbolt™ 5

PLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CalDigit is delighted to announce the brand-new Element 5 Hub with Thunderbolt™ 5, providing 90W charging, 9 ports of connectivity, and triple display support on select Windows Thunderbolt™ 5 PCs.The Element 5 Hub builds on the previous Thunderbolt™ 4 version of this popular and versatile hub by incorporating the latest Thunderbolt™ 5 technology. CalDigit's first Thunderbolt™ 5 product is the most powerful hub we have ever created."CalDigit's commitment to Thunderbolt™ technology, as the gold standard of connectivity, has led us to our first Thunderbolt™ 5 device intended to expand and evolve workflows like never before. The Element 5 Hub provides performance levels that only Thunderbolt™ 5 can provide”, said Kosta Panagos, Director of Marketing at CalDigit.The Element 5 Hub features more ports than any other Thunderbolt™ 5 hub on the market, with 9 ports of connectivity. Not only does this hub feature plenty of ports, it also features next level connectivity with up to 120Gb/s of bandwidth, thanks to the new Bandwidth Boost capability delivered by Thunderbolt™ 5. This makes it ideal for the latest Apple M4 Macs which also feature 120Gb/s Thunderbolt™ 5 connectivity.The Element 5 Hub features a total of 5 USB ports. 2x USB-C (10Gb/s), and 3x USB-A (10Gb/s). In addition to this, the 3x downstream Thunderbolt™ 5 ports can be used to connect extra USB-C devices, as well as powerful Thunderbolt™ devices. In total the Element 5 Hub includes 4x Thunderbolt™ 5 ports."Thunderbolt™ 5 empowers CalDigit Element 5 Hub users to maximize the performance of their Thunderbolt™ 5-equipped computers, offering up to 120Gb/s throughput.”, said Ben Hacker, General Manager, IntelClient Connectivity Division.When connecting displays to the Element 5 Hub, Mac users can connect up to 2x displays on Macs that support dual displays. Windows Thunderbolt™ 5 users can connect up to 3x displays on Thunderbolt™ 5 PCs that can support 3 displays.The 90W power delivery of the Element 5 Hub makes it ideal for charging Macs, PCs, iPads, and much more, without sacrificing power. The new compact power supply allows the device to provide a consistent 90W charge at all times.Price and AvailabilityThe Element 5 Hub is available to purchase from today in the United States direct from the CalDigit's Online Store. It will be available in the UK and EU in mid to late February 2025.The Element 5 Hub is priced at $249.99 in the US, £249.99 in the UK, and €249.99 (Excluding VAT) in the EU.About CalDigitCalDigit is a hardware manufacturer and online retailer specializing in Thunderbolt™ and USB-C docking stations for the content creation industry. At CalDigit, we believe that quality is the first key to creating a better experience. We are vertically integrated in designing, building, and assembling all of our products to ensure that a high level of quality is prevalent throughout. Whether it is our customer service, our designs, or the technology inside them, we believe our users should never have to settle for second best.Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.