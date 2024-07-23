The CalDigit Element Hub is an Engineered for Intel® EVO™ Laptop Accessory
EINPresswire.com/ -- CalDigit Inc. is delighted to announce that the CalDigit Thunderbolt™ 4 Element Hub has been verified as an Engineered for Intel® Evo™ Laptop Accessory.
"CalDigit's commitment to providing industry leading accessories has taken one step forward today with the CalDigit Element Hub's verification as an Engineered for Intel® Evo™ Laptop Accessory", said Kosta Panagos, Director of Marketing at CalDigit. "Intel® Evo™ Laptops provide best-in-class standards for PC laptops, and CalDigit's 14 year experience as a Thunderbolt developer has resulted in a great collaboration.
The CalDigit Element Hub has been tested to strict Intel requirements in order to give the best user experience possible when paired with an Intel® Evo™ laptops. This testing ensures seamless connectivity, and reliability across devices, including fast charging, ultra-fast storage performance, and fast wake times all via a single universal cable.
“We are excited to welcome the CalDigit Element Hub into the Engineered for Intel® Evo™ laptop accessory program, said Jason Ziller, Vice president and General Manager, Intel Client Connectivity Division. “Accessories like the CalDigit Element Hub are designed to maximize your Intel® Evo™ laptop experience with one, simple universal cable enabling additional monitors and multiple other accessories.”
Mandatory certification by Intel for all Thunderbolt enabled computers, accessories, and cables, which have been Engineered for Intel® Evo™ laptops, offer the most reliable connectivity to mix and match accessories across brands.
Price and Availability
The CalDigit Element Hub is available to purchase worldwide direct from CalDigit, Amazon, and select resellers.
About CalDigit
CalDigit is a hardware manufacturer and online retailer specializing in Thunderbolt and USB-C docking stations for the content creation industry. At CalDigit, we believe that quality is the first key to creating a better experience. We are vertically integrated in designing, building, and assembling all of our products to ensure that a high level of quality is prevalent throughout. Whether it is our customer service, our designs, or the technology inside them, we believe our users should never have to settle for second best.
- Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
- Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.
- All Intel Evo branded designs must meet demanding thresholds for key mobile user experiences like responsiveness and battery life; individual device performance may vary. Details at www.intel.com/performance-evo
Kosta Panagos
"CalDigit's commitment to providing industry leading accessories has taken one step forward today with the CalDigit Element Hub's verification as an Engineered for Intel® Evo™ Laptop Accessory", said Kosta Panagos, Director of Marketing at CalDigit. "Intel® Evo™ Laptops provide best-in-class standards for PC laptops, and CalDigit's 14 year experience as a Thunderbolt developer has resulted in a great collaboration.
The CalDigit Element Hub has been tested to strict Intel requirements in order to give the best user experience possible when paired with an Intel® Evo™ laptops. This testing ensures seamless connectivity, and reliability across devices, including fast charging, ultra-fast storage performance, and fast wake times all via a single universal cable.
“We are excited to welcome the CalDigit Element Hub into the Engineered for Intel® Evo™ laptop accessory program, said Jason Ziller, Vice president and General Manager, Intel Client Connectivity Division. “Accessories like the CalDigit Element Hub are designed to maximize your Intel® Evo™ laptop experience with one, simple universal cable enabling additional monitors and multiple other accessories.”
Mandatory certification by Intel for all Thunderbolt enabled computers, accessories, and cables, which have been Engineered for Intel® Evo™ laptops, offer the most reliable connectivity to mix and match accessories across brands.
Price and Availability
The CalDigit Element Hub is available to purchase worldwide direct from CalDigit, Amazon, and select resellers.
About CalDigit
CalDigit is a hardware manufacturer and online retailer specializing in Thunderbolt and USB-C docking stations for the content creation industry. At CalDigit, we believe that quality is the first key to creating a better experience. We are vertically integrated in designing, building, and assembling all of our products to ensure that a high level of quality is prevalent throughout. Whether it is our customer service, our designs, or the technology inside them, we believe our users should never have to settle for second best.
- Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
- Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.
- All Intel Evo branded designs must meet demanding thresholds for key mobile user experiences like responsiveness and battery life; individual device performance may vary. Details at www.intel.com/performance-evo
Kosta Panagos
CalDigit Inc.
+44 1993 700972
kosta@caldigit.com