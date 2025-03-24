MEC Shyla Mary Peters on behalf of Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: Commemoration of International Day of Forests

MEC for Environment, Ms Shyla Peters,

Chair of the National Working Group on Environmental Planning and Resilience: SALGA, Councillor Kenalemang Phukuntsi,

President of the Wangari Maathai Foundation, Ms Njeri Kabeberi,

Executive Mayors and Mayors,

Councillors,

Dr Babagana Ahmadu, FAO Representative in South Africa,

Chief Executive Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo and Centre on African Public Spaces, Mr Thanduxolo Mendrew,

UN-Habitat Regional Office for Africa, Ms Nozipho Khanyile,

Valued Urban Forestry Stakeholders,

Distinguished guests and dignitaries,

Ladies and gentlemen

A very warm welcome to you all to our beautiful country, South Africa.

Over the past three days through the Second African Forum on Urban Forestry local and international policy makers, government officials, academics, researchers, Non-Government Organisations and civil society organisations have been deliberating about key issues that are affecting Urban Forestry and Greening on the Continent. The issues raised ranged from climate change adaptation and resilience, indigenous restoration, urban futures alternatives, the sacred role of trees and forests, trees and forests in relation to health, food security and environmental justice. Day three of the deliberations focused on dialogue, participation and monitoring.

The session concluded with a Declaration which reaffirmed the critical role of urban forests and green spaces in strengthening African cities against global climate challenges and in creating healthier, more inclusive, equitable and resilient communities.

Urban forests matter and the call-to-action urges decisions makers, urban planners, foresters, ecologists, botanists, architects and landscape architects, engineers, the health sector including traditional healers, civil society, and all community members as well as development financiers and partners and the private sector to work together to ensure that green spaces including urban forests are inclusive, well-managed, equitably distributed, multifunctional, resilient and sustainable.

We will build on the momentum established in previous events such as the Washington Declaration (2023).

Looking forward, the 2nd African Forum on Urban Forests Forum strongly believes in the power of collaboration and meaningful partnerships to conserve, preserve, restore, and expand urban forests, green spaces and nature-based solutions, ensuring they benefit all. This resulted in the launching of Afrika Mazingira Collective, an African nature-based solution community of practice within the Centre on African Public Spaces. This collective will connect urban stakeholders across Africa and beyond to promote, implement, and scale up nature-based solutions for city climate resilience, biodiversity, and liveability. This Community of Practice will contribute to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and AgriFAO Green Cities Initiative. We see that together, we can create cities where the built environment, people, and nature thrive.

Programme Director, earlier this morning we planted trees with our international guests at Freedom Park in Pretoria. Freedom Park is a revered cultural institution that celebrates South Africa‘s unique heritage and serves as a centre of knowledge and remembrance. During the launch of the Arbor Month Campaign in September 2024, 30 trees were planted at Freedom Park to initiate the beginning of the establishment of the Forest of Freedom. There was also a commitment that when international dignitaries visit our country, they will participate in planting trees at Freedom Park as a symbol of support for the initiative and its values.

Today Ladies and Gentlemen, I am happy to be joined by the Community of Diepsloot, our international guests, friends, workers, learners, educators and the friends of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo.

Programme Director, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 21 March as the International Day of Forests in 2012. The Day celebrates and raises awareness on the importance of trees of all types of forests. On each International Day of Forests, countries are encouraged to undertake local, national and international efforts to organise activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns.

It is a known fact that the World in general is starting to feel the effects of global warming and in particular climate change. This phenomenon is an environmental threat resulting from emissions of Green House Gases in the atmosphere. It is now crucial to face this phenomenon head on by adopting mitigation strategies and adapt our actions towards it. These changes in climate may have significant effects on various sectors globally.

Tree planting and urban forestry which form the basis for the National Greening Programme in South Africa, is one of the mitigating factors that are recommended towards the slowing down of this environmental threat. It is for this reason that other countries on the continent and elsewhere have set a good example by excelling through their greening and tree planting programmes. I mention this Programme Director since there are good lessons to be learnt from these initiatives and the African Forum on Urban Forests is a good platform for learning and sharing in this regard.

Tree planting, led by DFFE has been taking place for quite some time now. As we are celebrating the International Day of Forests today, I am glad to say that as South Africa, we have earmarked 24 September 2025 as the day that all of government, municipalities, Community Based Organisations, Non-Government Organisations, the corporate sector and communities, will be planting one million trees in a single day. The aim is to create sustainable settlements and to mitigate against the harmful effects of climate change. The Revamped National Greening Programme has been initiated through the directive of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of South Africa and aims to accelerate that we reach our target of planting Ten Million trees over a period of five years.

I therefore call upon all South Africans to participate through planting of trees, donation and sponsoring trees so that all the safe spaces that have been identified in collaboration with the different stakeholders we are working with, can have the trees to plant. To our African and International guests, your support to this initiative will be appreciated to ensure that the beautiful South Africa that you see today is preserved through these greening initiatives.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment would like to thank its partners and role players who ensured that the event today becomes a success.

We also take this opportunity to thank our international guests and wish them well and safe travel as they return back home.

THANK YOU

