Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Global Market Report 2025: Steady Growth, And Increased Awareness Propel Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antimicrobial resistance surveillance market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $6.77 billion in 2024 to $7.36 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased use of antibiotics in agriculture, overprescription of antibiotics in healthcare, lack of diagnostic testing, poor infection prevention and control practices, global travel, and trade.

Is the Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Set for Strong Growth over the Next Few Years?

The antimicrobial resistance surveillance market size is expected to see robust growth in the next few years. Rising to $10.18 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%, the growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing awareness about antimicrobial resistance, advancements in diagnostic technologies, increasing government initiatives and funding, a rise in healthcare-associated infections, and the development of new antibiotics and alternatives. Major trends in the forecast period include artificial intelligence for data analysis, next-generation sequencing technologies, real-time surveillance systems, molecular diagnostic tools, and the integration of big data and machine learning for predictive modeling.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21100&type=smp

What are the Major Drivers for this Market?

Crucial drivers include a surge in infectious diseases. These are illnesses caused by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites that can spread directly or indirectly from one individual to another. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is attributed to factors such as climate change, urbanization, and global travel, which promote pathogen spread and human exposure to new microbes. Antimicrobial resistance surveillance helps track the spread of resistant pathogens, guiding effective treatment strategies and informing public health policies to combat infectious diseases. For instance, in February 2024, according to a report published by the UK Health Security Agency, tuberculosis TB cases in England increased by 10.7% in 2023, with 4,850 cases reported compared to 4,380 in 2022.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-resistance-surveillance-global-market-report

Who Are the Major Players in the Market?

The antimicrobial resistance surveillance market is dominated by major companies such as Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Viatris Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, Hologic Inc., Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Qiagen NV, Cepheid Inc., Shionogi & Co. Ltd., Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Liofilchem Srl, Lumed Inc., and OpGen Inc.

What are Some of the Key Trends in the Market?

Major companies are focusing on innovative technologies like cutting-edge diagnostic tools to streamline processes and deliver better outcomes for patients and end-users. These include rapid detection systems for point-of-care testing which have the potential to considerably reduce the time compared to traditional laboratory methods.

How is the Market Segmented?

The antimicrobial resistance surveillance market is quite diverse:

1 By Solution: Diagnostic Kits, Diagnostic Systems, Surveillance Software, Services

2 By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Public Health Surveillance, Other Applications

3 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Diagnostic Kits: PCR-Based Kits, Immunoassay Kits, Lateral Flow Assay Kits

2 By Diagnostic Systems: Automated Susceptibility Testing Systems, Whole Genome Sequencing WGS Systems, Mass Spectrometry-Based Systems

3 By Surveillance Software: Cloud-Based Surveillance Platforms, AI-Powered Data Analytics Tools, Electronic Health Record EHR-Integrated Systems

4 By Services: Laboratory Testing Services, Data Management & Reporting Services, Consultation & Training Services

What Does The Regional Landscape Look Like?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is earmarked as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-supplies-global-market-report

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-acquired-infection-control-global-market-report

Disposable Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disposable-hospital-supplies-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company boasts an enviable repertoire of over 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies. Our treasure trove of 1,500,000 datasets and the meticulous work of in-depth secondary research sit hand in glove with unique insights from industry leaders. We give you the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.