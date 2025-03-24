Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market: Key Drivers And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The Breast cancer liquid biopsy, a noteworthy development in the oncology diagnostics landscape, has been witnessing extensive growth and adoption in recent years. According to the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2025, this market size grew significantly from $0.78 billion in 2024 to $0.90 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.0%. And if you think this is remarkable, wait until you see the forecast for 2029.

How Will The Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Evolve By 2029?

Looking forward, the breast cancer liquid biopsy market displays immense potential for continued growth, being projected to reach a whopping $1.56 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.7%. Make no mistake, this is a fast-growing market that benefits from various driving factors that point to a promising future. Technological advancements in liquid biopsy assays, increasing adoption of liquid biopsy in early cancer screening, rising demand for real-time cancer monitoring, and expanding applications in precision oncology are some primary drivers of this growth.

Furthermore, substantial investments in liquid biopsy research and development have created exciting prospects for the field's future. Key industry trends projected for the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence in liquid biopsy analysis, advancements in single-cell sequencing, the development of multi-omics liquid biopsy platforms, improvement in liquid biopsy sensitivity and specificity, and the adoption of digital PCR for ultra-precise mutation detection.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21119&type=smp

What Factors Have Propelled Growth in the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market?

The market's impressive growth from 2024 to 2025 primarily emanates from numerous factors, including advancements in next-generation sequencing NGS, increasing prevalence of breast cancer, growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic methods, rising adoption of personalized medicine, and increased funding for cancer research.

What Role Is The Rise In Breast Cancer Cases Playing In Market Growth?

There's no denying that the rapidly increasing incidence of breast cancer cases is triggering market growth. Breast cancer, generally developing in the milk-producing glands or ducts of the breast, is primarily induced by genetic predisposition, hormonal imbalances, aging population, lifestyle changes, obesity, alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity, exposure to radiation, and environmental pollutants.

Breast cancer liquid biopsy plays a significant role in diagnosis and treatment. It works by detecting circulating tumor DNA ctDNA or circulating tumor cells CTCs in the blood, thus enabling real-time monitoring of the disease. It also facilitates assessing treatment response, detecting therapy resistance, and identifying genetic mutations for targeted therapies.

According to the American Cancer Society, a US-based nonprofit organization focusing on cancer research, education, advocacy, and patient support, the number of new breast cancer cases is expected to escalate to 319,750 in 2025, which is a considerable rise from 313,510 cases witnessed in 2024. Therefore, this increase in breast cancer cases becomes an essential driver in the growth of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-cancer-liquid-biopsy-global-market-report

So, Who Are The Key Players In The Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Global Market?

Major players in the market include Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Roche Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Guardant Health Inc., Twist Bioscience, Foundation Medicine Inc., Biodesix Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Datar Cancer Genetics, Abcam plc, OncoDNA SA, Genomic Health Inc., RainDance Technologies, Biocept Inc., Fluxion Biosciences Inc., Angle plc.

What Are Some Recent Advancements Made By Industry Leaders?

Key industry players are precisely directing their focus on developing innovative products, such as companion diagnostics, designed for personalized treatment approaches through the identification of patients who may respond to specific therapies.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation:

By Product: Consumables, Kits

By Biomarkers: Extracellular Vesicles EVs, Cell-free DNA cfDNA, Circulating Tumor RNA ctRNA, Circulating Tumor Cells CTCs, Cell-free RNA cfRNA, Other Biomarkers

By Application: Early Detection Or Screening, Diagnosis, Other Applications

By End Users: Laboratories, Hospitals, Physician Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Public Health Laboratories, Research Institutes, Small Molecular Laboratories, Pathology Laboratories

Subsegments:

By Consumables: Reagents, Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR Assays, Sequencing Panels, Sample Collection Tubes

By Kits: DNA-based Liquid Biopsy Kits, RNA-based Liquid Biopsy Kits, Multi-marker Liquid Biopsy Kits

Regional Insights Into The Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

North America was the largest region in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Breast Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-biosimilar-global-market-report

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

To Know More About The Business Research Company

With 15,000+ reports spanning 27 industries across 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company TBRC has built a reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research. Our strong ethos of in-depth secondary research, coupled with an extensive database of 1.5 million datasets, allows us to deliver unique insights to you. Reach out to us for information that helps you stay ahead in the game.

Contact The Business Research Company?

Website: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.