ACOUSTIC CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM DEBUTING IN APRIL

Acoustic Giggles by Giggle Spoon out 4/4/25 (pre-order now) Tongue Teasers: Laugh-Along Songbook Origins - A Taste of the Poems Before the Music by Dr. D.W. Knight Bradford Knight (performing artist) and Danny Naim (audio engineer) in studio

Acoustic Giggles Album from Award-Winning Children's Brand Giggle Spoon

It’s just me and the guitar, super simple, but I like the integrity of the sound ... there’s something special and authentic about keeping it simple.” — Bradford Knight

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning children’s laugh-along songbook creator Giggle Spoon is releasing, Acoustic Giggles, a music album of acoustic originals on April 4, 2025, ahead of the LA Times Festival of Books , where they will be exhibiting their collection of thirteen children’s books - twelve laugh-along-songbooks and an award-winning poetry book.Bradford Knight is the performing artist as well as the music composer on the album Acoustic Giggles by Giggle Spoon. The music is in the children’s music genre, but they have various sub-genres of musicality and collectively share eccentric storytelling and humor. For instance, Bonnie McBower sounds like an Irish jig and tells an amusing story about a girl with an insatiable showering experience who turns into a bubble, while Smelly Feet has the sweetness of a lullaby paired with a story of a creature who tests out magical waters that promise to cure his bad foot odor. Bradford and his brother D.W. Knight, the author and illustrator, are the creative duo behind Giggle Spoon whose primary mission is to bring smiles to kids and families - serving up laughter.“The music was so much fun to make. It’s just me and the guitar, super simple, but I like the integrity of the sound – the purity of the guitar, unplugged, without all the bells and whistles of a fully-produced song. Don’t get me wrong, I have lots of fun making the latter too, but there’s something special and authentic about keeping it simple. I’m excited to share them with the world,” said Bradford Knight.Giggle Spoon debuted in 2024 with the first laugh-along songbooks, a moniker intended to distinguish their unique genre of humorous illustrated picture books with an accompanying song, and later in the year received critical acclaim for the multi-award-winning book Tongue Teasers: The Origins of the Laugh-Along Songbook – A Taste of the Poems Before the Music by Dr. D.W. Knight. The twelve Laugh-Along Songbooks published to date are Good Clean Fun, Flying Lessons, Perplexing Pickles, Bumble Buddies, Quesadilla, Soar Like A Ninja, Beauty and the Beef, Latitude Jack, The Legend of the Bearded Knight, Tickle Monster, Zebulon and the newest just out March 21, 2025 is Face Garden.Giggle Spoon is a trade name of BD Brands, LLC - a California limited liability company. In addition to serving up laughter, Giggle Spoon aims to serve up goodwill through charitable giving. Giggle Spoon is a certified member of 1% for the Planet and has pledged a percentage of the company’s total revenue be donated to non-profit organizations committed to the health of our children and the planet.###

