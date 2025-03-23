South Australia shines at Qantas Australian Tourism Awards

Release date: 22/03/25

South Australia shone bright at the 40th Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, as around 800 tourism industry leaders and business owners from across the country gathered in Adelaide on Friday night.

Held at the Adelaide Convention Centre, the prestigious tourism event provided the opportunity to showcase the best of the State’s world-class tourism experiences and hospitality.

A total of nine South Australian tourism businesses took home awards in the 2024 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, cementing their status among the best tourism offerings in the nation.

The iconic Seppeltsfield Barossa won Gold in the Tourism Wineries, Distilleries and Breweries category, while first time national finalists, Old Coach Road Estate was awarded Gold for its secluded and luxurious property in the Self-Contained Accommodation category.

South Australian winners at the 2024 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards:

GOLD

Tourism Wineries, Distilleries & Breweries: Seppeltsfield Barossa, Barossa

Self-Contained Accommodation: Old Coach Road Estate, Fleurieu Peninsula

SILVER

Ecotourism: The Big Duck Boat Tours, Fleurieu Peninsula

Tour & Transport Operators: Spirit of the Coorong, Fleurieu Peninsula

Adventure Tourism: Bendleby Ranges, Flinders Ranges & Outback

4-4.5 Star Deluxe Accommodation: Oval Hotel, Adelaide

BRONZE

Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Tourism Experiences: Kool Tours, Kangaroo Island & Fleurieu Peninsula

Tourism Marketing & Campaigns: Barossa Australia - Barossa. Be Curious, Barossa

Excellence in Accessible Tourism: Adelaide Fringe, Adelaide

The Qantas Australian Tourism Awards recognises Australia’s most exceptional tourism businesses, showcasing the dedication to quality and innovation that defines Australian tourism. This year’s awards not only honoured achievements across 26 categories but also served as a moment of reflection on the vibrant four decades-long history of the Australian Tourism Awards.

The national awards were last held in South Australia in 2015. Hosting in 2025 highlighted the major developments made in the State’s tourism sector over the last decade, including luxury hotel investment and establishment of leading experiences.

Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA) delivers the annual South Australian Tourism Awards, with the winners going onto compete in the Australian Tourism Awards. Nominations for the 2025 South Australian Tourism Awards open on Thursday 1 May. For further information, visit www.satourismawards.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

As a destination of celebration, it was an honour to host the night of nights for our country’s tourism industry and mark the 40th anniversary of the Australian Tourism Awards in Adelaide.

A lot has changed about our State’s tourism industry in the 10 years since we last hosted the national awards, so I was incredibly proud to share some of the advancements we have made to the leading industry delegates here this week.

A massive congratulations to the tourism businesses who took home an award, the accolades are so well-deserved and demonstrate the diversity and quality of our tourism industry on the national stage.

Attributable to Emma Terry, CEO South Australian Tourism Commission

South Australia shone brightly at the 40th Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, showcasing the State’s unique blend of hospitality and innovation that leaves a lasting impression.

Not only did we see our tourism operators rewarded for their innovation and dedication to delivering high-quality tourism products, but industry from across the country could experience for themselves the special kind of hospitality South Australia is known for.

I know the hundreds of tourism delegates here this week have seen and experienced our new luxury hotels, world-class events such as the Adelaide Fringe, and new product offerings – which are all a marker of excellence for Australia’s tourism industry.

Attributable to Shaun de Bruyn, CEO Tourism Industry Council South Australia

Congratulations all South Australian finalists on representing South Australia’s tourism industry at a national level.

The Australian Tourism Awards is a highly competitive awards program that demands passionate commitment to tourism excellence.

We know South Australia has exceptional tourism businesses and experiences, and it is always hugely satisfying to see this recognised on the national stage.

Our tourism operators are some of the proudest South Australians going. They love sharing what is unique and special about South Australia with visitors from across the country and around the world, and we are delighted to celebrate in their success.