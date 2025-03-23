MPD Makes Arrest in a 2024 Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who forcibly took a man’s coat in Northeast.

On Monday, December 2, 2024, the victim was walking in the 700 block of E Street, Northeast when a car approached them. Two suspects exited the vehicle, assaulted the victim, and took their coat and property. The suspects fled the scene in the awaiting vehicle.

On Monday, March 17, 2025, 19-year-old Damarco Jackson of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force & Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24186907

