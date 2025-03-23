MPD Arrests Southeast Burglary Suspects
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in a burglary of an establishment in Southeast.
On Saturday, November 30, 2024, at approximately 4:00 a.m., multiple suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspects stole merchandise from the establishment and fled the scene.
As a result of the detective’s investigation, on Saturday March 22, 2025, a second arrest was made. Pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree
Previously, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, a 17-year-old juvenile female of Southeast, DC, was arrested. Pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, the juvenile is charged with Burglary in the Second Degree
CCN: 24185550
###
