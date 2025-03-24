Submit Release
News Search

There were 148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,173 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ DUI#2, DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4001917

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary                            

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

 

DATE/TIME: 03/23/2025, 1824 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US 4 EB, MM 18

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Billy J. Covell                                              

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Clarendon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 23, 2025, at approximately 1824 hours the Vermont State Police was conducting stationary speed enforcement on US 4 in Rutland Town, VT.  State Police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and confirmed the vehicle was speeding, traveling 90 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone.  State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for the speeding violation.  The operator was identified as Billy J. Covell of N. Clarendon, VT.  While speaking with Covell, indicators of alcohol impairment were observed.  Covell was screened for DUI and arrested.  Covell also was under criminal suspension.  Covell was transported to the Rutland Barracks and released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division after being processed.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  4/28/25 10 AM           

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ DUI#2, DLS-C

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more