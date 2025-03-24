Rutland Barracks/ DUI#2, DLS-C
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4001917
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802.773.9101
DATE/TIME: 03/23/2025, 1824 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US 4 EB, MM 18
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Billy J. Covell
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Clarendon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 23, 2025, at approximately 1824 hours the Vermont State Police was conducting stationary speed enforcement on US 4 in Rutland Town, VT. State Police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and confirmed the vehicle was speeding, traveling 90 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for the speeding violation. The operator was identified as Billy J. Covell of N. Clarendon, VT. While speaking with Covell, indicators of alcohol impairment were observed. Covell was screened for DUI and arrested. Covell also was under criminal suspension. Covell was transported to the Rutland Barracks and released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division after being processed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/28/25 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
