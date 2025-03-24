Rutland Barracks/ DUI#2, DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B4001917

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

DATE/TIME: 03/23/2025, 1824 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US 4 EB, MM 18

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Billy J. Covell

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Clarendon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 23, 2025, at approximately 1824 hours the Vermont State Police was conducting stationary speed enforcement on US 4 in Rutland Town, VT. State Police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and confirmed the vehicle was speeding, traveling 90 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for the speeding violation. The operator was identified as Billy J. Covell of N. Clarendon, VT. While speaking with Covell, indicators of alcohol impairment were observed. Covell was screened for DUI and arrested. Covell also was under criminal suspension. Covell was transported to the Rutland Barracks and released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division after being processed.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/28/25 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.