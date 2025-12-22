St. Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation & Reckless Endangerment
Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4011381
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/21/25 7:14 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 North at Exit 16, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Alexander Morrison
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 21, 2025 at approximately 7:14 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle traveling on Interstate
91 with non functioning taillights. Troopers made contact with the operator who
identified himself as Alexander Morrison. He was transported to the Bradford
Outpost for processing and was released on a citation for Reckless Endangerment &
Negligent Operation. He is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court –
Criminal Division on 01/21/2026 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/21/2026 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
