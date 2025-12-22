St. Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation & Reckless Endangerment

Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4011381

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/21/25 7:14 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 North at Exit 16, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Alexander Morrison

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enfield, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 21, 2025 at approximately 7:14 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle traveling on Interstate

91 with non functioning taillights. Troopers made contact with the operator who

identified himself as Alexander Morrison. He was transported to the Bradford

Outpost for processing and was released on a citation for Reckless Endangerment &

Negligent Operation. He is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court –

Criminal Division on 01/21/2026 at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/21/2026 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.