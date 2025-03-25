Enjoy the So-Cal Car Culture with Goodguys at the 24th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel Injection

Enjoy the So-Cal Car Culture with Goodguys Rod & Custom at the 24th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel Injection, April 4-6 in Del Mar, CA

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is bringing thousands of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times to the southern California coastline for the 24th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel Injection. The event takes place over three days, April 4-6, 2025, at the scenic Del Mar Fairgrounds.Thousands of regional customs, lowriders, street rods, and classic trucks will fill the grounds to celebrate So-Cal’s diverse range of the automotive lifestyle and culture. There will be several special show areas including the PPG Lowrider Palace packed with brilliant paints and detailed rides, plus a Suede & Chrome Hall bustling with traditional hot rods, lakesters and highboys respecting the traditions and style of vintage So-Cal hot rodding.During this event, Goodguys will be selecting one vehicle that will be awarded the coveted Meguair’s West Coast d’Elegance title of 2025, one of the Goodguys Top 12 of the Year awards presented by BASF. This high honor brings in top builders from across the country to enter their elegant pre-1966 street rod, classic truck, custom, or hot rod.Goodguys will also be selecting Finalists for their six regional Top 12 Awards including Custom Rod, Truck Early and Late, Muscle Machine, Custom and Muscle Car, plus a special Builder’s Choice Top 10 selected by Streamline Custom Designs. There will also be over 70 other unique awards handed out during the weekend with the chosen cars on display in a special winner’s circle on Sunday.As America’s Favorite Car Show, Goodguys delivers fun for the entire family starting with the Family Fun Zone with games and crafts, plus a model car show including a free Autoworld model car Take-and-Make for the kids. On Saturday there is a lowrider hopping contest to see which rides can jump the highest and a limbo contest to see which car can cruise the lowest. For the drag racing fans, there’s also the fury of the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest exhibition as vintage dragsters roar to life.Intense racing action takes place all three days as skilled drivers tear through cones and corners to qualify for the CPP Duel in Del Mar Shootout going down Saturday afternoon followed by an All American Shootout on Sunday. If you’re looking for parts or even a new project, there is a swap meet, a Cars 4-Sale Corral, and a Manufacturer’s Midway that will be jam-packed with some of the nation’s biggest automotive companies.The Goodguys Del Mar Nationals welcomes specialty classic vehicles made before 2000. On Sunday, newer American-made or powered vehicles are welcome to join the fun for the Meguiar’s All-American Sunday.WHAT: Goodguys 24th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel InjectionWHERE: Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, CA 92014WHEN: April 4 - 6, 2025, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/dmn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA DETAILS: Media Requests and Assets

Get Ready for Goodguys Rod and Custom in Del Mar, California!

