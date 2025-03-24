SendQuick, KDCC & Gingko’s Technology Sign MOU to Boost Data Center Resilience & Incident Response in South Korea

SendQuick Pte Ltd, Korea Data Center Council, Gingko's Technology Inc sign MOU on 21 March 2025 to Advance Data Center IT Infrastructure Solutions in South Korea

SendQuick Pte Ltd, Korea Data Center Council and Gingko’s Technology Sign MOU on 21 March 2025 to Advance Data Center IT Infrastructure Solutions in South Korea

By combining our expertise with KDCC and Gingko’s Technology Inc, we can deliver innovative and secure solutions that enhance operational efficiency and response times in the data center industry” — JS Wong

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move to enhance data center IT infrastructure , SendQuick Pte Ltd, Korea Data Center Council (KDCC), and Gingko’s Technology Inc have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 21 March 2025. The agreement establishes a collaborative framework to promote and implement SendQuick’s innovative solutions in the data center industry in South Korea.Under this partnership:o SendQuick Pte Ltd, as the manufacturer, will provide its advanced IT solutions, along with technical support and expertise.o KDCC will identify industry needs and engage IDC members to drive adoption.o Gingko’s Technology Inc will oversee distribution, logistics, and local technical support to ensure seamless implementation.This collaboration aims to address the growing demand for enhanced uptime, rapid incident response , and improved operational efficiency in modern data centers.Mr. JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:“This MOU marks a significant step towards growing our presence in South Korea. By combining our expertise with KDCC and Gingko’s Technology Inc, we can deliver innovative and secure solutions that enhance operational efficiency and response times in the data center industry.”Dr. Chae Hyo Keun, Vice Chairman of KDCC, emphasized the industry benefits:“Through this excellent MOU between KDCC and Sendquick, we hope to expand the Data Center IT infrastructure failure notification service by notifying the members of the Council Data Center.”Dr. Kevin Chae, CEO of Gingko’s Technology Inc, highlighted the distribution and support advantages:“As the Korean distributor of Sendquick, Gingko's Technology expects that through this MOU, it will be able to supply more products and provide technical support to KDCC members, thereby reducing customer downtime and increasing productivity.”The MOU reflects a shared commitment to fostering innovation, efficiency, and resilience in the data center ecosystem.About SendQuick Pte Ltd ( https://www.sendquick.com SendQuick is a leading provider of communications platforms specializing in enterprise mobile messaging, IT alerts, and secure remote access solutions with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). Headquartered in Singapore, SendQuick serves businesses across various industries with award-winning solutions that enhance operational security, efficiency, and communications.About Korea Data Center Council ( https://kdcc.or.kr/ KDCC is an organization that operates about 150 data center associations in Korea. It is also an organization that operates the Korea IT Service Industry Association.About Gingko’s Technology Inc ( https://www.gingkos.co.kr/ Gingko’s Technology is the Korean distributor of Sendquick and is a cybersecurity, Wi-Fi design, and network packet analysis expert distributors. Also, as a smart factory supplier, it supplies solutions to approximately 200 public and enterprise market customers and specializes in education and services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.