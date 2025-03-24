Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Orlando

Entrepreneurial Couple Invests In Award-Winning Franchise

We decided to invest in a franchise because we are passionate about business ownership and wanted to create a lasting legacy for our family.” — Chantelle Charlot, Payroll Vault of Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded in Orlando, signing a couple with finance and human resources expertise as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneurs Chantelle and Gardy Charlot chose a Payroll Vault franchise because it was a perfect fit for their backgrounds and personalities. Chantelle has experience working in human resources and operations; Gardy has direct payroll experience. Together, they have developed a comprehensive understanding of workforce management, compliance and employee support, coupled with their commitment to community involvement.“We decided to invest in a franchise because we are passionate about business ownership and wanted to create a lasting legacy for our family,” Chantelle said. “Franchising presented a unique opportunity for us to learn new skills, expand our business ventures and benefit from the support of a dedicated team invested in our success. By leveraging an established brand and a proven business model, we found that Payroll Vault aligned perfectly with our life goals and aspirations, allowing us to turn our dreams into reality.”Payroll Vault offers franchisees fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations that include recurring streams of revenue from monthly, quarterly and yearly transactions. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs.“The Payroll Vault model offers boutique-style support for small and medium businesses, empowering franchisees to leverage their backgrounds in financial services and operations to help the business community at large,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand.The Charlots, who moved to Orlando over 10 years ago, have developed strong connections in the city through active involvement in the community as members of a local chamber of commerce and professional organizational chapters. Their professional relationships have given them a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by local businesses.“Payroll Vault’s emphasis on working with local businesses resonates deeply with our passion for supporting the community and building rich, meaningful relationships,” Chantelle said. “Helping businesses thrive while contributing to the local economy is a key motivator. Payroll Vault’s consultative approach with clients presents a unique opportunity to combine our expertise with personalized services. This approach will foster long-term partnerships with our growing networks.”Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The franchise’s business model, which provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation and payroll funding.Payroll Services provide franchise owners with a wealth of knowledge to support their success. Franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.Franchisees also receive in-depth sales training support to ensure they are up and running within 90 days. The three-day owners training program kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Chantelle or Gardy, you can reach them via email at Chantelle.Charlot@payrollvault.com and Gardy.Charlot@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel help franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit their website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.