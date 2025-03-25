CREE8 Launches New Free Edition of Digital Workspace Platform, Empowering Teams to Collaborate Efficiently

CREE8 Free Edition offers cloud storage and seamless collaboration features, such as time-stamped comments and annotations.

CREE8 launches new Free Edition of digital workspace platform designed for creatives. The Free Edition includes powerful cloud storage and collaboration tools.

This is the next step in our mission to democratize the cloud for creators so that they can make their vision reality.” — Lisa Watts, CEO of CREE8

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CREE8 is excited to announce the release of the Free Edition of their creative workspace platform, which is available now. The new free subscription tier removes friction from creative production workflows by providing instant access to powerful cloud storage and collaboration tools."The launch of our Free Edition represents a monumental step forward in making professional-grade tools accessible to everyone," said Lisa Watts, CEO and Founder of CREE8. "This is the next step in our mission to democratize the cloud for creators so that they can make their vision reality.”Starting today, businesses and individuals can experience a range of essential features, designed to streamline project management and productivity. These features include access to CREE8’s collaboration tools, project management capabilities, and high-speed cloud storage of up to 1TB, with no credit card required.Unlike traditional on-site solutions or basic cloud storage services, CREE8 was built with creator needs and convenience in mind. That means:- Optimized storage- Seamless collaboration- Essential integrations- Simple, fast file sharing- Built-in securityThrough CREE8’s Free Edition, content creators of all sizes can start exploring the platform immediately, with the ability to easily share large media files, centralize media assets, and scale their storage needs within an SOC 2 and TPN compliant platform.Users can optionally chat with Sales and add a credit card to access a free 14-day trial of the full feature suite. This trial unlocks up to 25 hours of virtual workstation compute time.About CREE8:CREE8 is dedicated to transforming distributed creative workflows through centralization, efficiency, and scalability. With SOC2 and TPN certifications, CREE8 powers content production for major studios, networks, and enterprises worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.