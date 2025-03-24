Recognizing Whistleblowers Awareness Day: Honouring Those Who Speak Truth to Power

March 24 is Whistleblowers Awareness Day!

Pamela Forward, President, Whistleblowing Canada Research Society

Recognizing Whistleblowers Awareness Day: Honouring Those Who Speak Truth to Power

Whistleblowers are essential to a functioning democracy. They shine a light on wrongdoing that affects the public interest, often facing severe retaliation for their courage”
— Pamela Forward
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 24, we will once again observe Whistleblowers Awareness Day, a time to recognize the courageous individuals who expose wrongdoing and uphold integrity in their workplaces. Originating in Quebec, this day serves as a powerful reminder of the vital role whistleblowers play in fostering transparency and accountability.

Whistleblowing Canada Research Society (WCRS) joins in acknowledging this important day and the ongoing need for stronger protections and support for whistleblowers across Canada. WCRS is a national nonprofit organization committed to educating the public and policymakers about the value of whistleblowing, conducting research to advance best practices, and advocating for robust legal and cultural safeguards for those who expose corruption and misconduct.

"Whistleblowers are essential to a functioning democracy. They shine a light on wrongdoing that affects the public interest, often facing severe retaliation for their courage," said Pamela Forward, President of Whistleblowing Canada Research Society. "Our work focuses on educating Canadians about the importance of whistleblowing and advocating for stronger protections so that individuals can report misconduct without fear. As we observe Whistleblowers Awareness Day, we reaffirm our commitment to creating a culture where speaking up is not only encouraged but safeguarded. We also call on other provinces to follow Quebec's lead by forming similar coalitions dedicated to protecting and supporting whistleblowers nationwide."

Despite the critical role whistleblowers play in protecting public funds, public health, and democratic institutions, Canada continues to lag behind other nations in providing comprehensive legal protections for those who come forward. Reports indicate that many whistleblowers suffer career-ending consequences, financial hardship, and emotional and physical harm, highlighting the urgent need for reform.

Whistleblowing Canada Research Society invites policymakers, organizations, and the public to engage in discussions about how to strengthen whistleblower protections in Canada. By fostering a culture of openness and accountability, we can ensure that those who speak out are supported, not silenced.

For more information about Whistleblowing Canada Research Society and its initiatives, visit www.whistleblowingcanada.com.

Pamela Forward
Whistleblowing Canada Research Society
pamela@whistleblowingcanada.com
About

Whistleblowing Canada is a non-profit corporation and registered charity in Canada. Whistleblowing Canada’s purpose is to advance education and understanding of the whistleblowing phenomenon through research thus capturing existing knowledge, discovering new knowledge and disseminating this information publicly. Our mission is to improve the practice of whistleblowing, the lives of whistleblowers and Canadians at large and accountability in Canadian organizations by encouraging public policy dialogue and development through seminars, conferences, lectures and training for the benefit of the general public as well as employees, whistleblowers and leaders in Canadian public and private organizations.

https://www.whistleblowingcanada.com/about

