Whistleblowing Canada Launches Video Series to Empower Whistleblowers in Ontario

About

Whistleblowing Canada is a non-profit corporation and registered charity in Canada. Whistleblowing Canada’s purpose is to advance education and understanding of the whistleblowing phenomenon through research thus capturing existing knowledge, discovering new knowledge and disseminating this information publicly. Our mission is to improve the practice of whistleblowing, the lives of whistleblowers and Canadians at large and accountability in Canadian organizations by encouraging public policy dialogue and development through seminars, conferences, lectures and training for the benefit of the general public as well as employees, whistleblowers and leaders in Canadian public and private organizations.

