Whistleblowing Canada Reveals Results of Survey of Lawyers on Access to Justice for Ontario Whistleblowers

Whistleblowing Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whistleblowing Canada Research Society has released the results of its survey of Ontario lawyers regarding access to justice for whistleblowers in Ontario, funded by The Law Foundation of Ontario . This survey captures the knowledge, opinions, perceptions and attitudes of Ontario lawyers interested in whistleblowing. The results show the respondents believe there are critical gaps and barriers that hinder whistleblowers from accessing justice and fulfilling their essential role in fighting corruption and maintaining transparency and accountability in a democratic society. Legal, financial, cultural, and educational barriers and systemic attitudes were highlighted.Responses emphasize the need for better legislated protections for whistleblowers particularly in the private sector and fair and independent mechanisms to manage disclosures for employees in the public and private sectors. Further, respondents believe that whistleblowers should be compensated for the personal and professional risks and detriments they face. They suggest the lack of publicly funded legal services is also an issue potentially deterring individuals from coming forward.Cultural barriers, such as fear of retaliation and workplace dynamics that discourage whistleblowing, were overwhelmingly cited by respondents. The need for systemic cultural shifts to create safer environments for whistleblowers is clear.Additionally, the survey revealed significant knowledge gaps among legal professionals regarding whistleblower laws.Despite these challenges, the responses identified promising opportunities for progress. There is strong interest among legal professionals responding in engaging with whistleblower cases and a desire to learn more about relevant laws. This suggests potential for targeted legal education programs to address the knowledge gap and thus lead to expanding the number of legal professionals willing to take whistleblower cases.Among the 147 Ontario lawyers participating, 40 have agreed to join a new Directory of Lawyers on Whistleblowing Canada's website who will entertain whistleblower cases. This is an important resource for finding legal support.“This survey research underscores the gaps and barriers hindering whistleblowers from playing their vital role in society” said Pamela Forward, President of Whistleblowing Canada Research Society. “The findings highlight the serious need to address legal, financial, cultural, and educational barriers to ensure whistleblowers are protected and supported while performing their critical role in anti-corruption efforts and countering other wrongdoing. ”The findings emphasize the importance of strengthening whistleblower protection laws, fostering workplace cultures that encourage ethical behavior, and increasing legal education to expand access to justice for whistleblowers in Ontario.About Whistleblowing Canada:Whistleblowing Canada Research Society (WCRS) is a non-profit charity dedicated to advancing education on the whistleblowing phenomenon in Canada through research. This research is shared publicly and informs public dialogue and public policy development.

