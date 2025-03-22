Columbia VA offers robotic gynecological surgery

Columbia VA has recruited a talented gynecological robotic surgeon to offer women Veterans more options for their care. With robotic surgeries, Veterans will experience less pain during recovery, shorter recovery period, smaller scars and a lower risk of infection.

Dr. Ana Rodriguez (pictured above) joined the hospital in October 2023 as a gynecologist/minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon. She performed her first robotic-assisted surgery in 2011.

“To me, every surgery is interesting and unique. My clinical interests involve the study of both the medical and epidemiological aspects of gynecologic cancer prevention and control, particularly HPV-related diseases and cancer,” Rodriguez shared.

Rodriguez was a tenured professor at the University of Texas, where she was training the new generation of gynecologists in robotic surgery, before she was recruited to Columbia VA to establish the women’s robotic program. Since coming, she has performed approximately 100 robotic surgeries.

“I think robotic surgery is the future and I think it’s a wonderful thing that VA has that technology available for women,” she said.

“There are more than 16,000 women enrolled at VA who now have a GYN robotics surgeon available to them to handle complex GYN surgeries,” said Rose Hutson, Women Veteran Program manager. “Providing this service will allow more women Veterans to receive their care at VA instead of in the community.”

The surgeons who use the robot must complete a formalized credentialing plan that includes simulation training, hands-on cadaver lab training and case proctoring. The surgeon must perform several cases over a two-year period to maintain their credentials. Rodriguez was one of the first female robotic surgeons trained and still performs non-robotic surgeries.

Columbia VA has taken a big step toward caring for women Veterans. The addition of a robotic gynecological surgeon will greatly improve that care. The emphasis now will be to educate Veterans on the options available to them.